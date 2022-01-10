This New Zealand region just made New York Times' iconic '52 Places' list

This New Zealand region has earned a sought-after spot on New York Times' '52 Places to Go' list. Photo / Whangarei District Council

After our supercity was named the number one city to visit in 2022 by Lonely Planet, it's maybe no surprise Aotearoa also yet again gained a spot on one of the world's most iconic travel lists: the New York Times' '52 Places to Go' list for 2022.

Every year, journalists and correspondents from around the globe search for unsuspecting places where new, exciting things are happening.

It could be a burgeoning restaurant scene or epic museum, a creative movement or a luxurious resort. The result is a finely curated list of 52 places the New York Times encourages everyone to visit.

Unsurprisingly, 2021's list was a slightly different take and New York Times instead asked their readers to nominate their most beloved places.

In 2022, as we enter the third calendar year of the 'new normal', New York Times yet again took a slightly different approach.

Last year was a time of reckoning for tourism in many ways, not only regarding climate change but also the brief pause in overtourism that threatens to resume as the pandemic abates.

Yet, as the Glasgow summit demonstrated, travel can be a part of the solution, if done with sustainability in mind.

So, this year, the New York Times released their list, titled "52 Places for a Changed World".

Featured on the list are places where change is already happening for the better and where visitors can take part.

Alongside Chioggia in Italy and Mexicos Zihuatanego is Aotearoa's very own Northland.

Of the New Zealand region, New York Times writes, "cultural lessons await, as do hot springs where visitors can recharge body and soul."

Te Ahurea, the reinvented Rewa's Village, offers learning, workshops and waka. Photo / NorthlandNZ

Ngawha Springs gets a special call out as a place where people of Ngapuhi came to renew their wairua (spirit) and visitors can now come and do the same in their mineral-rich geothermal pools.

Ngawha Springs was recommended by the New York Times as a top spot to enjoy Northland's geothermal pools. Photo / NorthlandNZ

Also mentioned is Te Ahurea and their interactive pā that reveals the history and traditions of the Hongi, Rewa and Tāreha Māori.

For day tours, New York Times recommends the Māori-owned and -operated Tu Tika Tours while eco-retreat Tahi is described as a luxury spot that also gives 100 per cent of profits back to local conservation, community and culture.