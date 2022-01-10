Truck almost topples off 100-metre cliff after GPS takes it on narrow road

It took three dump trucks and large steel cables to rescue the truck in northern China. Photo / CGTN, Twitter

Maps can make some unusual suggestions at times, however, in this instance, it could have been fatal.

A truck in northern China came close to toppling off a 100-metre cliff near the city of Changzhi in Shanxi Province after a driver followed his GPS instructions up a narrow mountain road.

Watch: Truck pulled back on road after dangling over cliff for three days pic.twitter.com/Xh118eukCu — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 5, 2022

According to local officials, the driver said he continued along the dangerously small road because he was following his GPS route.

After the road continue to become more narrow, the driver realised he would have to turn around but due to the limited space, he instead tried to reverse.

It was at this point that one of the wheels slipped over the road, and the truck began to dangle over the cliff edge.

The driver and passenger escaped from the vehicle before emergency services attempted to save the lorry.

Drone footage captured the truck as it leaned diagonally over the edge. Other videos showed rescuers chaining three large dumper trucks together, attaching them to a pulley bolted to the side of the mountain, then using thick steel wires to drag the truck back to safety.

The pulley made sure the truck was pulled backwards onto the road, rather than sideways, which could have led to it sliding down the mountainside and taking the dumper trucks with it.

After the accident occurred on January 1, the road was reopened on January 4.