Bryce Canyon and Zion National Parks in Utah are some of the US’ most gorgeous and remote natural wonders. Both can be easily accessed via private air or land tour from the equally stunning Amangiri. The property’s modern suites and tented pavilions are a dramatic contrast to the rugged, mysterious desert surrounding them. Physical and mental healing are top priorities here; Amangiri’s 2300sq m spa offers signature therapies incorporating Navajo healing traditions. Outdoor experiences include guided mindfulness walks and butte-top yoga sessions in the otherworldly landscape surrounding the resort. Amangiri’s expansive mindfulness and sensory programmes allow guests to truly tune in to the present moment.

aman.com/resorts/amangiri

Bardessono Hotel

Yountville, California

Recognised for excellence in both sustainability and hospitality, Bardessono was the first California hotel awarded a LEED Platinum certification for environmental stewardship. It’s also the first and only spa suite concept hotel in the Napa Valley region: each guest room conveniently and quickly transforms into a personal wellness sanctuary, providing guests the option to receive tailor-made treatments from the resort’s spa in their room or on their private courtyard. Cuisine leans into California’s generous bounty, centred on locally sourced ingredients.

For sober-curious guests, Bardessono offers a new NA concierge, dedicated to crafting bespoke itineraries uncovering the natural beauty of wine country and its culinary delights, without the booze.

bardessono.com

Bardessono Hotel in Napa Valley is the first California hotel to achieve LEED Platinum certification. Photo / Bardessono Hotel & Spa

Castle Hot Springs

Morristown, Arizona

The desert outside Phoenix is well known the world over for its stunning red rock formations and spiritual “vortex” energy. Castle Hot Springs, only 80km from the city, is set on 445ha with extensive geothermal hot springs perfect for soaking cares and stress away. The property includes 30 cabins and villas, each built to help guests interact with the environment and commune with Mother Nature. Its wellness menu encourages reflection, relaxation, and reconnection with oneself. Be sure to sample the Lithium Lager, brewed with water sourced directly from the property’s springs. The beer’s naturally occurring minerals are thought to be mood lifters, instilling calm.

castlehotsprings.com

Castle Hot Springs in Arizona features geothermal hot springs with naturally occurring lithium. Photo / Castle Hot Springs

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Miami, Florida

Home to the largest spa on America’s eastern seaboard, guests at the Carillon receive an authentic approach to health and wellbeing. The beachfront property features five unique multi-day retreats concentrating on longevity, relaxation, and even sleep hygiene. Associated treatments include a mix of Western, Eastern and alternative modalities to target specific concerns. Every apartment at the resort is equipped with AI-powered Bryte Smart beds, which react to an individual’s weight distribution and pressure points throughout the evening, guaranteeing a superior snooze.

carillonhotel.com/en

Inns of Aurora

Aurora, New York

A collection of six historic homes situated on 140ha of rolling farmland near upstate New York’s Finger Lakes, the Inns of Aurora is an upscale boutique destination providing guests with a full portfolio of wellness offerings. The accommodations are upmarket and serene, and the inns’ massive healing centre features ayurveda-inspired relaxation regimens, hydrotherapy pools, and one-on-one energy work sessions. Cuisine and activities rotate seasonally; all are designed to promote healing from within.

innsofaurora.com

Inns of Aurora in New York offers ayurveda-inspired treatments and hydrotherapy pools. Photo / Inns of Aurora

Longfellow Hotel

Portland, Maine

Holistic wellness was built into the bones of the recently opened luxe Longfellow Hotel in Portland, Maine’s West End neighbourhood. Guest rooms were designed intentionally and with input from sleep consultants to provide spaces most conducive to a great night’s slumber. Sleep gummies, botanical oil blends and functional cocktails including tryptophan and melatonin are available for guests. The Longfellow’s wellness centre, Astraea, focuses on full body and mind health, with private infrared sauna rooms, a carefully curated massage menu and meditation experiences.

longfellowhotel.com

Miraval

Austin, Texas

The Lone Star State’s capital city is the epitome of laid-back cool, and the same goes for the Miraval Austin. Visitors to the resort know they’re in for a bespoke, holistic experience from the start, as they are asked to take an “intention inspiration quiz” prepared by staff prior to booking. An extensive list of varied experiences is offered daily, from breathwork and equine activities to tarot reading and yin yoga sessions, all focused on achieving balance and peace. Accommodations are simple and elegant, with stunning views of the surrounding, expansive Texas hill country.

miravalresorts.com

Miraval Austin encourages guests to set wellness intentions with a pre-booking quiz. Photo / Miraval Austin

Ojai Valley Inn

Ojai, California

Established more than a century ago in California’s Topatopa mountain range, the iconic Ojai Valley Inn continues to innovate and redefine posh wellness. Only 90 minutes north of Los Angeles, the resort is a sought-after destination for solace and thrill-seekers alike. Inn guests can take part in guided hikes, bike tours, rock climbing and surf lessons, then wind down with spiritual fitness sessions at the inn’s spa. Designed to refocus and revive the body and the mind, options include a cleansing sage ritual, meditative journeys through drumming, plus Native American prayer song and psychic readings with the inn’s resident healer, Nancy Furst.

ojaivalleyinn.com

Shou Sugi Ban House

Water Mill, New York

The Hamptons have always served as a seaside respite from the bustle of New York City. There’s no place more relaxing in the famed resort area than Shou Sugi Ban House. This much-accoladed, Japanese-inspired spa and retreat customises programmes for guests, each one guided by the belief that everyone’s path to peace is different. Healing arts, sound therapy, crystal energy sessions and reiki are all incorporated into daily activities, as well as guided meditation, yoga, plus nutrition sessions and plant-rich meal options. Accommodations include 13 smartly appointed guest studios and a large, six-bedroom home for groups.

shousugibanhouse.com

Shou Sugi Ban House in the Hamptons features Japanese-inspired wellness programmes and plant-rich meals. Photo / Shou Sugi Ban House

Tutka Bay Lodge

Kachemak Bay, Alaska

If you’re ready for a holiday where wellness meets the wilderness, head north to Alaska’s Tutka Bay Lodge. Located on the Kenai Peninsula, no roads lead to the lodge, which is accessible only by boat from the town of Homer, or by seaplane from Anchorage. The staff will help you plan the perfect schedule, from high-adventure activities including helicopter tours, fishing and bear-watching hikes, or a more sedate experience with yoga sessions, hot-tub soaks and sauna time. Cuisine is crafted with ingredients sourced from the surrounding land and water including salmon, sea greens, and botanicals foraged on site.

withinthewild.com/lodges/tutka-bay-lodge

Tutka Bay Lodge in Alaska is accessible only by boat or seaplane, offering a true wilderness retreat. Photo / Tutka Bay Lodge

Wild Rice Retreat

Bayfield, Wisconsin

A true four-season escape, the Wild Rice Retreat features Scandi-chic accommodations ranging from single, cosy cabins to expansive treehouses overlooking the property’s gorgeous pine and birch forests. On the northern Wisconsin shores of magnificent Lake Superior and just outside the sweet, small town of Bayfield, Wild Rice stands out for its rugged surroundings and tranquil feel. In the winter, bundle up for an ice hike, go cross-country skiing or have a long sauna sit. In the summer, take a dip in the lake, go fishing, or indulge in a sound bath session. Breakfast and dinner are served on site and feature local, fresh, and healthy fare.

wildriceretreat.com