Garage Project had produced a line of beer-infused soft serves to provide a point of difference at Beervana 2023. Photo / Adam Pearse

Garage Project had produced a line of beer-infused soft serves to provide a point of difference at Beervana 2023. Photo / Adam Pearse

The full programme for this year’s Wellington on a Plate has been released today. The annual event will once again take place for the full month of August, showcasing various events and pop-ups. To celebrate, we take a look back at WOAP 2023 and highlight five of our favourite events for 2024, by Adam Pearse.

One of the few drawbacks of sampling various burgers and beers in the morning is coping with a cloudy head and a delicate stomach.

So when I sat down to tuck into Myrtle’s Belly and Jelly burger, made with locally sourced jellyfish, the risk was obvious.

Fortunately, regurgitation was avoided - largely due to the tasty pork belly and prawn patty, which was accompanied by pickled vegetables in a Myrtle milk bun, seaweed salted fries and sriracha mayonnaise.

It was just one of the more than 200 entries in 2023′s Visa Wellington On a Plate that spanned two weeks in August and was aligned with the Beervana Festival at Sky Stadium.

The theme of this edition of Wellington on a Plate was “breaking the mould”. According to event organisers: “It’s about looking to the future, and being at the pointy end of change.”

Myrtle's burger this year contained jellyfish caught from local Worser Bay. Photo / Adam Pearse

Myrtle’s creation certainly qualifies. The central Wellington bakery didn’t shy away from highlighting its use of Worser Bay jellyfish in its burger as it played looped footage of the invertebrates on one of its walls.

“The reason we’re doing this burger is not for shock value. I mean, this is the food of the future,” Myrtle co-owner Jacob Brown told the Herald.

“This is what we need to be eating. If we’re going to have a sustainable humanity, we’ve got to stop eating beef or at least a lot less of it. A lot of more jellyfish, more insects.”

Our three days of beers and burgers officially started at Garage Project’s Wild Workshop on Furness Lane in Te Aro - a site with an industrial feel that opened during the pandemic but found a way to survive.

Having a beer at Garage Project's Wild Workshop in Wellington. Photo / Adam Pearse

First from the tap is the Yuzu Rising Sun, a colourful 6 per cent drop containing yuzu sour and raspberry.

Regulars of more common beer will likely compare it to an RTD, given its almost overpowering sweetness. But fans of the emerging sour beer trend are odds on to appreciate the flavours.

Despite its simple design, the workshop has a jovial atmosphere, with patrons not afraid to take to the concrete floor and shimmy to the lively tunes echoing through the room.

The party rolls on to Boneface Tavern and its “Something Fishy Going On” burger. Aptly named, the burger has hints of new and old, with a healthy piece of beer-battered Wellington seamarket fish of the day and an excellent mushy pea sauce in a house-made French fry bun, with a side of curry dipping sauce.

The Boneface Tavern's creation included a healthy piece of fish and mushy pea sauce. Photo / Adam Pearse

It’s a strong start to the several burgers in store for the weekend and requires something to wash it down.

That prompts a trip to cocktail bar Lovebite to assess its ambitious attempt to heal the rift between lovers of craft beer and those who remain faithful to more traditional ales.

Among the offerings was a bold combination of Steinlager and tequila, a gin cocktail topped with Tūī foam and a “Lion Red Negroni” which contained the beer and “REDistilled Campari”.

While the novelty was certainly enjoyed, it’s unclear how big the market is for such products given Wellington’s penchant for a hoppy drop.

The innovation only super-charged upon arrival at Beervana, home to hundreds of unique beers and an array of delicious culinary options.

The crowd was jovial and thriving during a day session at Beervana 2023. Photo / Adam Pearse

Its location at Sky Stadium was a relief. Wellington’s notoriously bad weather this winter was again present, so to escape the wind and rain was a blessing.

First to hit the lips was One Drop Brewing’s On The Lam Yellow Lamington Fruited Smoothie Sour.

Akin to drinking an icecream, the drink’s creators were clearly a fan favourite. One staffer from the Australian brewery said they hadn’t brought enough with them over the ditch.

The comparison to an icecream soon turned into a reality, with Garage Project’s Red Dragon soft serve containing dragon fruit and citrus sour beer.

The anticipated blast of cold coupled with a blast of sour provided a delightful alternative to alcohol’s usual liquid form.

The event itself had a great atmosphere during the day session. Many in attendance were genuinely interested in trying new beers and less concerned with excessive consumption.

However, the same may not be true of the evening sessions. Towards the end of the day session, it was clear the high-percentage alcohol was getting the better of some.

Fortunately, there were three more burgers to sample in the evening and into the following day - a tangy chicken burger with fantastic hot sauce at Choice Bros, a classic beef option at Fork and Brewer, and Concord’s buffalo wing and blue cheese creation that was boldly paired with crisps instead of chips.

The European bistro-inspired outfit may have learned some lessons from that pairing, as several people chose to order a side of fries as well.

A delightful buffalo wing burger with blue cheese was paired with potato crisps by Concord in Wellington. Photo / Adam Pearse

Five unmissable events for WOAP 2024

1. Taco Queen of Copenhagen

Taco lovers are in for a treat as WOAP is kicking off with the Taco Queen of Copenhagen coming to Cuba St to give Kiwis a tasty lesson in tacos. Catch ex-Noma chef Rosio Sanchez work her magic as she serves her world-famous Mexican fare at Loretta for two nights as part of the Chef Collaboration Series presented by Singapore Airlines.

Visa Wellington On a Plate Head of Programming, Beth Brash, hypes the event saying, “Rosio’s reputation as the ‘Taco Queen of Copenhagen’ is well known in the food world and many viewers may have seen her appearances on shows such as Ugly Delicious and Somebody Feed Phil, so we’re really excited to give Kiwis the opportunity to try her food - and they’ll only need to head over to Cuba Street to do so.”

Event dates: August 1 and 2, 1pm-5pm

Location: Loretta, free entry

2. Attend a Japanese-inspired party

Garage Project will be hosting Matsuri Madness, a Japanese-inspired party featuring hambāgu, yakitori and other matsuri (festival) food. Aside from great food, you will also be encouraged to engage in fun, themed games while feeling like you’re walking in the streets of Akihabara, Tokyo.

Event dates: August 1, 11am-7pm

Location: Wild Workshop, free entry

3. Hāngi at Government House

Governor-General Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro is hosting Hākari Fusion, a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience for a limited number of guests - an event you should not miss the opportunity to experience. Governor Kiro is hosting a hāngi feast at the Government House where guests will enjoy drinks, canapés, and a fantastic dinner prepared by Hāngi Master Rewi Spraggon and the chefs at Government House. This limited-capacity event is free with tickets to be allocated by ballot.

Event dates: August 10, 12pm-5pm

Location: Government House

Enter the ballot here

4. Enjoy a three-course dinner at the Next Gen Cook Off

The Next Gen Cook Off is back for its thrilling third year, inviting guests to enjoy a pay-as-you-feel three-course dinner each night, crafted by Wellington’s rising culinary stars. With support from Pure South, this event features chefs like Lewis Heath of Graze, a baking maestro; Chandrika Khullar of Floriditas, a zero-waste advocate; Byron Bunny of Neo Cafe, a sustainability champion; and Aoife Gallagher-Forbes of Concord Bistro, a former law student turned culinary artist. These delicious dinners will lead to the crowning of the Next Gen Cook Off champion.

Event dates: August 5, 12, 19, 26, 2pm-4pm

Location: Everybody Eats at LTD, Pay-as-you-feel event

5. Celebrate good beer

Whether you’re a seasoned beer lover, curious about the craft, or just beginning your beer journey, Beervana is the best place to celebrate New Zealand’s finest brews and the people who make them. The event promises an ever-impressive array of brewery displays, mouth-watering culinary delights, live music, and quirky street performances.

Event dates: August 23 and 24, 7am-12pm and 2pm-7pm

Location: Sky Stadium, Wellington Regional Stadium, $55 per person

For the full Wellington on a Plate 2024 programme, see visawoap.com Event tickets for Wellington on a Plate are on sale June 21. The Visa pre-sale is from June 17-19.