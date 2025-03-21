For the family-focused Royal Caribbean fleet, the future of cruising isn’t only about being bigger, it’s about being the biggest. Already home to the world’s largest cruise ship, the company is reaching for the clouds. “Royal Caribbean will continue to push the boundaries of holiday experiences with cutting-edge ships in the revolutionary Icon class,” Gavin Smith, vice-president and managing director of Royal Caribbean Australia-NZ, tells the Herald.

For Smith, the killer features of these future cruise ships will revolve around “game-changing spaces and elevated suite experiences”.

Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) vice-president and managing director Austalia-NZ Ben Angell also speaks to a future of more. “Our first [in many] Prima Plus-class ships, Norwegian Aqua, will offer more space to relax, diverse dining options, upscale health and wellness facilities and world-class entertainment.”

But there is movement at the other end of the scale too. Celestyal believes these bigger and more elaborate vessels will be juxtaposed with increased numbers of small-ship cruises.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon-class ships are set to feature the biggest water park at sea and the largest dry slide on any cruise ship. Photo / Royal Caribbean International

“Cruise travellers are increasingly prioritising authentic destination immersion, seeking deeper connections with the places they visit and opportunities to tread like a local and explore lesser-known towns and villages, alongside their bucket-list destinations,” reveals Celestyal’s chief commercial officer, Lee Haslett.

“Smaller ships allow us to dock in ports that larger vessels cannot, meaning we can offer more unique and intimate experiences, which is what the modern traveller is seeking.”

Over at Aqua Expeditions, chief executive and founder Francesco Galli Zugaro agrees smaller ships will “minimise dependence on local infrastructure, which often struggles to keep up with the rapid growth of the cruising industry”.

“Ships are going to become smaller, more intimate and closer to providing a private yachting experience by the cabin. It allows for a more meaningful connection with the world.”

Angell believes NCL can’t ignore either market. “[We have] seven new builds in the pipeline until 2036, designed to meet the rapidly rising global demand for cruising and delivering different types of ships to cater for a wide range of travellers and preferences.”

Norwegian Cruise Line has seven new ships planned to 2036, catering to a variety of travellers. Image / NCL

A focus on sustainability

Environmental concerns will also play a key role in the way cruise lines think about future features. “We expect sustainable solutions to play a more significant role: ships with sails, batteries and modern engines using alternative fuel types. We are planning our next generation of ships to use batteries charged with shore power,” says Hurtigruten’s chief operating officer, Gerry Larsson-Fedde.

Angell agrees “alternative fuel sources, shore power and improved port infrastructure” will play a key role. “[For NCL] there will be a single-minded focus on innovation to ensure a more efficient, personalised and sustainable cruise experience.”

Zugaro at Aqua Expeditions expects the sustainability of ships carrying fewer than 100 people to attract cruisers. “This aligns with the carrying capacities imposed by national parks and other protected areas to safeguard fragile ecosystems. As a result, the focus will be on small groups, ensuring intimate, low-impact experiences in harmony with nature.”

While Haslett adds, “Smaller ships are the answer to combat over-tourism and encourage more responsible practices.”

Hurtigruten is planning next-gen ships powered by batteries and shore power, reducing environmental impact. Photo / Hurtigruten Group

On-board activities

What of the future of on-board activities? Royal Caribbean’s ships will continue to deliver the “biggest” experiences. “We’re always looking ahead,” confirms Smith. “Think of the largest water park at sea on Icon of the Seas or the largest dry slide at sea, The Ultimate Abyss, on Utopia of the Seas.”

Angell believes it’s variety that will make cruising great. “There will be even more activities and dining destinations on board, so that every type of traveller can essentially custom-design their own holiday to suit their unique interests. The heightened focus on wellness is also influencing restaurants and menus.”

Haslett believes future ships will do more to deliver luxury. “We’re seeing a desire for affordable luxury, which is why we have introduced two luxurious Grand Horizon Suites to Celestyal Discovery. Guests staying in suite accommodations enjoy premium perks, too. Along with our specialty dining restaurants, these luxury touches are a sign of things to come.”

A sneak peek at The Ultimate Abyss, the longest dry slide at sea, on the new Utopia of the Seas. Photo / SBW, Royal Caribbean

Destinations the next frontier

Whether betting on big or betting on small, all the cruise lines the Herald spoke to believe the most fantastic feature of future cruise lines will be destinations.

At Royal Caribbean, Smith expects private experiences to lead the way. “Future holidays will offer even more bespoke adventures [such as] private island getaways like Perfect Day at CocoCay.

NCL is investing significantly in Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, so Angell is in full agreement, claiming cruise lines will be “investing in private islands and beach clubs, including enhancing existing ones”.

Destination is also the main focus of low-occupancy vessels. “Smaller, more intimate ships allow access to remote and less-commercialised locations such as fiords, the Northern Lights and small, authentic ports,” confirms Larsson-Fedde.

“Destinations will become increasingly remote, exotic, natural and authentic,” Zugaro adds in agreement. “The emphasis will shift towards integrating with local communities, national parks and biodiverse ecosystems while maintaining a very small environmental impact.”

On a round-trip itinerary from Orlando, you'll spend the day at Royal Caribbean's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, zipping down North America's tallest water slide. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, we can expect regions still underserviced by cruises to get more love.

“We are currently putting a new destination on the map – the Arabian Gulf,” reveals Haslett. “The Gulf is perfectly positioned for stopover trips for those visiting Europe from New Zealand. We believe the region’s blend of iconic landmarks and lesser-known gems delivers culturally rich, unmissable experiences.”

At NCL, Angell is expecting Asia to be a hotspot. “There is significant potential for future growth via a diverse range of ships and itineraries. There will be considerable development in both port infrastructure and ships servicing the region, which will only further increase the appeal.”

One thing for sure is that travellers will be spoilt for choice. Whether you go big or small, it’s clear the cruise lines are investing in the promise of a gold rush at sea.