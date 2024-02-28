Why your day at sea could just be your busiest thanks to NCL's array of to-dos. Photo / Norwegian Cruise Line

Megan Watts tries out every activity on the Norwegian Cruise Line’s Viva and gives viewers a glimpse of the NCL fleet’s latest addition.

If you’re an avid cruiser, or at least have taken to the seas once in the past, you’ll know a sea day is often much-dreaded. However, Norwegian Cruise Line has done a pretty good job at decking out its latest ship Norwegian Viva to the max, ensuring boredom is the last thing on the to-do list when the ocean is your domain.

For the thrill-seekers, the go-kart racing track and 10-floor plummet slide will take your breath away. For those wanting to put up their feet, the state-of-the-art spa facilities offer treatments, saunas and thermal lounges to keep you zen. And for the curious, the ship’s virtual reality spaces, mini golf course and escape room are sure to satisfy that hunger for more and keep you coming back.

All this and more goes to show that there’s a little bit of everything for everyone, which aligns perfectly with the ship’s delivery of its slogan: “Live It Up”.

So, with 24 hours onboard and a ship filled with wonders to explore, I try to tick off as many experiences as possible in my best efforts to “live it up” the Viva way.

In the AM

Grab a coffee from Starbucks

Cruisers will be pleased to know that they can get their Starbies fix while sailing the seas of the Caribbean — at no cost! Yes, your double shot, caramel swirl frappuccino is available midship provided you nab the premium drinks package beforehand.

Starbucks was a pleasant constant during my trip on the Norwegian Cruise Line’s Viva, and I am pleased to reveal I tried nearly every beverage on the menu, from coffees and teas to hot chocolate before bedtime. Of course, this morning I opted for a caramel iced latte, paired with a leather-bound chair and an awe-inducing view of the wide open seas.

With sweet tooth satisfied and caffeine consumption ticked off, your morning can proceed, and what better way to make good use of your newfound energy than by hitting the gym?

Norwegian Viva’s Pulse fitness centre is unparalleled and free to use for all. Photo / Norwegian Cruise Line

Break a sweat at Pulse fitness centre

If you thought that Norwegian Viva would slack on the gymnasium, think again — it will put your local to shame.

With a range of equipment at your disposal, yoga and spin classes on the hour and 180-degree views of the Caribbean Sea, Norwegian Viva’s Pulse fitness centre is unparalleled and free to use for all.

Running on the treadmill while coming into the St Maarten port was a highlight, and was followed by a mild weights session and a good stretch. While I wasn’t able to fit any of the classes into my very busy cruising schedule, I heard reports of only good sweats and achy joints when doing my digging, which is a five-star review in my eyes.

Once the towel was thrown in, it seemed the only logical next step was to decompress in the ship’s relaxation hub - a spot where I could’ve spent my entire seven-day cruise if I had been given the option.

Put your feet up at Mandara Spa & Salon

Although the Mandara Spa is available at an extra cost, it is the one thing I would passionately urge expectant cruisers to spend the extra money on.

An oasis below the hustle and bustle of the ship, this adults-only space is home to a vast menu of relaxation delights, from seaweed massages to volcanic stone scrubs and eight thermal spa spaces to explore.

A firm favourite was the charcoal sauna, the first one of its kind at sea. Derived from Japanese and Korean wellness practices, the sauna uses a radiant heat system with an outer charcoal layer to help boost circulation and metabolism while also removing toxins from the body. And if that doesn’t sell you, know that my shoulders lowered at least a few centimetres, as did my anxieties about the outer world.

If you’re a health buff, which I am not, you’ll know the latest trend is ice baths. Well, NCL has taken the cold dip concept and taken it to a whole other level. The ice room, fitted with a snow-making machine, is a great way to increase blood circulation post-sauna and is a refreshing cleanser for the day ahead.

Mandara Spa is home to a vast menu of relaxation delights, from seaweed massages, volcanic stone scrubs and eight thermal spa spaces to explore. Photo / NCL

Eat your heart out at the Surfside Café's breakfast buffet

Although I wouldn’t count myself a cruise connoisseur, I do know this: a cruise is only as good as its breakfast buffet. And boy oh boy, did Norwegian Cruise Line’s morning spread make an impression.

Truthfully, every craving could be satisfied at Norwegian Viva’s breakfast buffet. Boasting an omelette-making station, tailored to whatever filling you desired, a pancake stack with a variety of syrups, spreads and sauces to choose from — note, the butterscotch caramel was a personal fan favourite — and a selection of cereals, fruits and meats for the light morning snackers, Norwegian Viva offered both selection and savour in abundance.

One thing to note, although I’m a big fan of the buffet, so is everybody else. Getting in early is highly recommended — otherwise, the most important meal of the day can become a smidge chaotic. If you can time your breakfast outside of peak hours, it makes for a much more leisurely start to your day.

Enter the virtual reality sphere

A video gamer’s nirvana, the virtual reality arcade marked a first for me. An upgrade from the coin-operated games and foosball machines that often litter kids’ play areas, this space was decked out in state-of-the-art tech, with virtual reality headsets, moving interactive rides and rooms dedicated to immersing those who enter another dimension.

As a 25-year-old, self-acclaimed adult, I couldn’t recommend the arcade enough. The perfect place to have a laugh with your loved ones while picking up a few thrills in the virtual sphere was a great post-meal activity. One downside of the space? If you have kids in tow on your trip with NCL, they’ll no doubt spend all of your money trying out all of the exciting features in this futuristic space.

Norwegian Cruise Line features a 10-story slide called The Drop on both Norwegian Prima and Viva. Photo / Norwegian Cruise Line

Slip down the 10-storey slide

This is usually the part where a 25-year-old travel journo hangs up her spurs, admits defeat and, in line with her age, decides to take a step back. However, in the ever-burning name of journalism and pride, I bloody well gave it a go.

Norwegian Viva boasts not one, but two slides — just to put me to shame — with one taking sliders down a free-fall drop. Understandably terrified riders stand on a platform that disappears from under them while wearing a body bag (a big red flag for one scaredy cat like me but, after nervously asking too many questions in anticipation, realised it was to ensure one didn’t get any bumps or scratches down the slide).

A plummet from deck 18 to 8, the slide is not for the faint of heart. I can bravely say with my tail between my legs that once was enough. But to be able to say you did it afterwards? Well, that’s the real thrill.

In the PM

Wine and dine at Hudson’s

While breakfast is often regarded as the most important meal of the day, I often consider lunch the most anticipated. And with Hudson’s waiting, I was practically drooling upon my arrival at the elegant dining space.

One of the many free eateries on the ship, Hudson’s boasts lotus flower chandeliers, French neoclassical decor and breathtaking ocean views, marking itself as an ideal midday perch if you’re one for long and leisurely lunches staring out at sea.

I kept it basic and ordered the burger and fries, and feasted on the all-star American meal as I lost track of time gazing at the 270-degree views.

The food was delicious. The company was immaculate. And that view ... well you’d have to see it to believe it.

Hudson’s boasts lotus flower chandeliers, French neoclassical decor and breathtaking ocean views. Photo / Norwegian Cruise Line

Show off your swing at Tee Time

A tee above the rest, this mini golf course is both interactive and tech-immersive, and a first of its kind when perusing at-sea golf amenities.

Grab the gang, the fam and your new friends that you’ve inevitably made on Norwegian Viva - for it would be impossible not to - and head to Tee Time. There’s no better way to bond with your loved ones than by showing off your swing, nailing a few hole-in-ones and throwing a few paddies over missed shots.

Plus, with stunning sea views to distract you from the game, there are definitely worse places to spend an afternoon than on the 18th-floor deck of Norwegian Viva.

Race at the Viva Speedway

Yes, there is a race track on the Norwegian Cruise Line’s Viva. Yes, it is just as cool as it sounds.

If you’re picturing a wear-and-tear go-kart track with a 10km/hour speed limit and a track smaller than a bumper car rink, you are well and truly mistaken.

At just US$15 ($24) a person, the Viva Speedway is longer, larger and zoomier than ever, spanning over three levels with state-of-the-art race cars and the thrills to match. Plus, the “of course for safety purposes but looks extremely cool” motorcycle-esque helmet has one feeling like a cruise-laden Lewis Hamilton and is a great selfie opportunity for the ‘gram.

Although I did come stone-cold last thanks to my grandma driving skills and unwavering enthusiasm for car-related safety, I do recommend it for all driving types. It is a whirlwind!

The Viva Speedway, situated on the top deck, is a three-level go-kart track that offers thrilling rides with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. Photo / Norwegian Cruise Line

An escape room to keep you guessing

If there was ever an inkling of concern that you may get bored during your trip with NCL Viva, let the presence of an escape room ease you into knowing there’s no chance.

I gathered a bunch of fellow sailors to test out the experience, which I entered into with low expectations and perhaps a cocktail or two under my belt. Given an hour to exit the space, it was an absolute hoot.

With concealed rooms and features, compartments that unlocked and shifted and a mystery that was both exciting and hard to crack, it was a great test of our teamwork abilities and problem-solving skills — and a lovely way to build up an appetite.

Sizzles and surprises at Hasuki

For supper, we decided to treat ourselves to one of the speciality dining experiences, so we strolled into Hasuki — a Teppanyaki restaurant with delectable food and lyrical chefs.

The only one of its kind on the ship, Hasuki sits its diners at a shared table as a skilful chef prepares your dinner in front of you. But what really sets apart this eatery from the others is the entertainment that comes with it.

The lively chefs not only cook up one hell of a meal — order the prawns, trust me — they provide some pretty incredible amusement while doing so, throwing around cutlery and food, blowing out fire and holding a tune better than most. Singing songs as they chef up a storm, the culinary extraordinaires would belt out popular songs with a hilarious foodie twist to keep their customers grinning and gobbling throughout.

A highlight was the moment the entire restaurant burst out into fits of giggles when one chef rewrote Bon Jovi’s It’s My Life with lyrics: “It’s white rice” and performed it with gusto.

Full-heartedly embarrass yourself at karaoke

For us, the musical extravaganzas weren’t quite over yet — but perhaps our pitch was notably not on par.

Karaoke is a slippery slope for many a person who enjoys solo shower serenades and a bit of Beyonce belting in the car (aka me). But there are only a few occasions where a little song and dance in public is acceptable for those in my musical category — if one is being paid a very large sum to do so or if one knows full well they will never see the audience again.

Lucky for me the latter was in motion and the only thing left to do was steal a baseball cap from the audience and do my best Timbaland impression.

Nestled in the dimly-lit bar Syd Norman’s Pour House, one could sing, shout and embarrass oneself with suave anonymity, especially if — like us — you leave your karaoke dabblings for the final eve of the cruise.

But if there’s one piece of advice I can give you — for NCL’s Viva, karaoke and life — call it a night after Sweet Caroline. If there are ever words to end the evening on, “good times never seemed so good” is probably it. But trust us, they won’t seem so good after another negroni. And if you want to “live it up” the Viva way? You gotta know when to call it.

For more information, see ncl.com

