The Chicago sculpture nicknamed 'The Bean' will shut for an extended period as the surround Grainger Plaza undergoes maintanence. Photo / Unsplash; Pedro Lastra

Access to the famous Chicago Cloud Gate sculpture, nicknamed ‘The Bean’ for its striking similarity to the vegetable, will be limited to visitors as maintenance on the surrounding Grainger Plaza gets underway this week.

A fence has been put up around the sculpture, which sits on the elevated Plaza, as the area is prepped for pre-planned construction.

A statement from the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events clarifies the reason for the limited access and obstructed views.

“This necessary maintenance by the City of Chicago will replace pavers and make other repairs and accessibility upgrades to the Plaza – to enhance the nearly 20-year-old Park’s appearance, visitor experience, and position as the number 1 attraction in the Midwest.”

Locals and tourists hoping to catch a glance of the iconic sculpture can look forward to the reopening of the Grainger sometime in spring 2024.

'The Bean' or 'Cloud Gate' sculpture under construction in 2005. Photo / Getty

The Bean is an artwork originally named Cloud Gate by its creator. Indian-born British artist Anish Kapoor designed the sculpture to sit in Chicago’s Grainger Plaza, located in the popular Millenium Park (which was named the AT&T Plaza at the time of its opening). Assembly of the reflective sculpture began in 2004 and was slowly revealed to the public through a shifting construction tent. It was nicknamed ‘The Bean’ by visitors due to its rounded, familiar shape.

The Bean’s positioning in the Plaza and its curved shape creates a large-scale distorted reflection of the Chicago city skyline (and of the visitors curiously peering at the unique sculpture). It’s huge in scale too, standing at over 10 metres high, 12 metres wide and 20 metres long. It is made of 168 steel plates, expertly welded and polished to remove any visible seams, creating an uncanny, organic look.

Its silvery, mirrored appearance of the permanent installation was inspired by liquid mercury - the reflective surface has become a popular surface for photography and selfies throughout its time in the Plaza.

In February earlier this year, a ‘Mini Bean’ designed by Anish Kapoor was also unveiled in New York. The permanent installation is cheekily wedged underneath the Jenga Tower in Manhattan.