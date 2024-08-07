Passengers were trapped for two hours on a plane after its air conditioning system malfunctioned. Photo / 123RF

Passengers were trapped for two hours on a plane after its air conditioning system malfunctioned. Photo / 123RF

A broken air conditioning system led to passengers “trapped” on a plane for two hours suffering panic attacks, sweating profusely, and having difficulty breathing before the flight that never took off was cancelled.

On July 25, passengers fully boarded Thai Airways flight TG17, which was scheduled to depart at 9.25pm (local time) from London’s Heathrow Airport to Bangkok in Thailand, when the malfunction was discovered, reported Viral Press.

According to the New York Post, passengers were stuck inside the Boeing 777 aircraft while flight staff tried to fix the problem.

Video circulating on social media shows multiple passengers in T-shirts fanning themselves with the flight safety cards. One woman who appeared to have slightly wet hair, presumably due to sweat, was also wiping her arms with a flannel cloth.

Passenger Warawalan Maksaen, a 26-year-old student at the University of Exeter, said people “couldn’t leave”.