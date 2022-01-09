Take a dip at JFK Airport's epic rooftop pool

TWA Hotel in JFK Airport's Terminal 5 is open (and heated to 35 degrees) all year round. Photo / Unsplash

For most travellers, the time between two flights is often considered 'dead time'.

We wander around the terminal bookshops and luxury stores, catch up on emails, have a nap or watch some Netflix.

If your layover is at John F. Kennedy International Airport, however, your layover can be just as fun as the rest of your trip.

New York City's busy airport now offers a rooftop infinity pool on the rooftop of the new TWA Hotel in Terminal 5.

Even better? It's open and heated all year round.

Measuring 19 meters long, the pool will always be 35 degrees celcius, making it refreshing in the sweltering summers and toasty during New York's chilly winters.

While one would assume it would be a rather noisy spot for a dip, the hotel assures visitors that the deck is surprisingly quiet.

The pool is free to use for TWA Hotel guests and costs a fee for non-guests, but all swimmers should make a reservation to ensure they get a spot.

Each reservation is for 1.5 hours, between the pool hours of 7 am to 10.30 pm.

From Monday to Thursday, visits for non-guests cost $25 for adults and $20 for children aged 5 to 12. From Friday to Sunday, adult admission is $50 and $20 for children.

At peak, the deck can host up to 300 people, with food and drink on offer. However, there are currently Covid-19 limitations on capacity.

This isn't the first time TWA Hotel has had a little fun with how they entertain guests. The hotel also offers a unique cocktail experience aboard "Connie"; a 1958 Lockheed Constellation plane-turned-bar.