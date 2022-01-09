A series of feasible travel goals for 2022

NZONE Skydive in Queenstown Photo / NZONE

If you avoid New Year's resolutions like the plague, or in keeping with the current climate, a rampant new Covid variant, you probably roll your eyes at the idea of 50 press-ups per day, and wince at the thought of attaining a six-pack by forgoing a six-pack of something much more stomach appeasing.

This being the case, may we tempt you with a simple rewording and an emphasis on pleasure over pain? We're talking goals, not resolutions, as well as objectives that relate to your hobbies rather than your fears. I.E. Travel pursuits over personal trainers.

Here are 9 refreshingly feasible travel goals to put on your 2022 to-do list. No lycra, early mornings or borderline starvation in sight.

1. Discover an NZ attraction that I never knew existed

From seaplanes and Segways to alpacas and packrafting, Ewan McDonald finds some of the more unusual modes of transport for Kiwis to see the motu this year.

What the devil is packrafting you ask? Click here and we'll reveal all..

Alpacas at Te Hihi Estate, Karaka, South Auckland. Photo / Supplied

2. Step out of my comfort zone

Thrill-seekers will get their hearts thumping with these home-grown adventure activities. Albeit written back in 2020, the gnarly NZ terrain hasn't changed and nor has the ability to do something outrageous in, on or over it.

Click here for the full lowdown on NZ's best scream-inducing activities..

Bungy jumping from the Kawarau Bridge, Central Otago. Photo / Supplied

3. Find a view that leaves me gobsmacked

Better still, find it from a long drop...

A lack of reading material isn't an issue at these loos with views. The combination of fresh mountain air and a throne, set in hectares of native bush is a liberating experience and one you'll find in few other places on the planet.

Using the remote ( and sometimes al-fresco ) long drop facilities is a uniquely Kiwi experience and one that we all must appreciate at one time or another.

Is 2022 the year a loo with a view leaves you spellbound? You bet your bottom (ahem) dollar it is. Click here for the full lavatory list..

4. Revel in a nomadic lifestyle

No need to go completely bush (unless you feel compelled to and can handle yourself against a large wild boar), a campervan will suffice.

A motorhome may look like a slightly larger van but be warned, a multi-day campervan holiday is a very different affair from a regular road trip. Fortunately, Brett Atkinson has some top tips for those wanting to give van life a go.

Click here for the complete 101 to successful small van living..

5. Travel with sustainability front of mind

As we adjust to a new year, now is the perfect time to rethink the way we travel.

Knowing where to start sustainability-wise can feel overwhelming but these simple guidelines (originally proposed for exploring our own backyard) will be just as useful to encourage and develop the reinvention of a more resilient and sustainable travel industry the world over.

Click here to read more..

Sustainability will continue to be a 2022 focus for many travellers. Photo / Graeme Murray

6. I will give off-gridding a go

We know, escaping to somewhere with sketchy WiFi or zero electricity is almost as terrifying as the 50-a-day push-ups, but we're not about to throw you into a deep, dark cesspit. Here are five off-grid escapes that are really rather fun.

From llama treks to idyllic islands, click here for an off-grid adventure that'll make you grin, not grimace..

Canoes on the Whanganui River, where WiFi hardly exists. Photo / Bevan Conley.

7. This year I will learn to pack like a pro

Some people can learn several languages simultaneously, others have a knack for packing that will leave you equally dumbfounded. Travel writer, Sarah Pollok is one of those maestros.

... New Zealand offers no official qualifications for being a light packer but if it did, I think I would pass with flying colours.

Less in a Bear Grylls 'surviving in the wilderness with nothing but a toothpick and a muesli bar' kind of way. Rather, because I'm comfortable making carry-on last 6 weeks in Europe or making do with a backpack for a weekend trip.

If you dream of travelling light this summer, free from bulky bags and heavy hand luggage, here is some advice...

Dream no more, heinous suitcase stuffers, here's every tip for NOT packing everything and the kitchen sink..

8. Tis the year to tackle an NZ Great Walk

Thomas Bywater shares his top tips for planning and hiking a New Zealand Great Walk.

Recently DoC revealed that more than half the country say they have done at least one multi-day hike. For one in five of us, they're an annual outing. But if you're in the other half of the camp and are keen on making a start in 2022, this could be the guide for you.

Read on for all the recommended gear, training and backcountry hacks to make the most of New Zealand's favourite hikes..

The Routeburn Track is one of New Zealand's 10 Great Walks. Photo / Stewart Nimmo

9. I will try one food I haven't tasted before

Self-confessed 'hungry traveller' Anna King Shahab has sampled many of the world's tastiest flavours. Luckily for us, she knows where to find the most authentic replicas in Auckland.

Click here for the full list of flavours to get you salivating..

