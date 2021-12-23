How to pack light for summer adventures

Leave the kitchen sink (and a few other 'non essential' items) at home these holidays. Photo / Unsplash

New Zealand offers no official qualifications for being a light packer but if it did, I think I would pass with flying colours.

Less in a Bear Grylls 'surviving in the wilderness with nothing but a toothpick and a muesli bar' kind of way. Rather, because I'm comfortable making carry-on last 6 weeks in Europe or making do with a backpack for a weekend trip.

In other words, it's surprising how any 'essentials' we stuff into big suitcases, aren't that essential at all.

If you dream of travelling light this summer, free from bulky bags and heavy hand luggage, here is some advice.

Start with the bag you want to take

The first trick to packing less is giving yourself a smaller space to fill.

If you have a giant suitcase, you'll fill a giant suitcase. By the same logic, you have a medium duffel, you'll immediately be more mindful about what you must bring.

Of course, if you're going for a month-long campervan trip, you should allow yourself a big bag. But if you're trundling up to a bach for the weekend? The large suitcase can stay in the cupboard.

Write a list

A packing list doesn't just stop you from forgetting things, it will also help you leave certain items behind on purpose.

Check the weather, destination, and itinerary to work out what gear you'll need and be strict about skipping anything additional.

Don't double up

Obviously, some essentials are better off un-shared. Underwear, swimsuits, toothbrushes, and other personal toiletries should be strictly BYO and if you're venturing far from civilisation then everyone should have their own first aid kit, torch, food and communication device.

But for the safer situations, it's well worth taking a Marie Kondo approach to packing.

Except, instead of holding every item up and pondering whether it sparks joy, ask yourself 'will someone else likely bring this?' If it's a yes, ask the follow-up question 'do we need two?' before adding it to your bag.

Play favourites

They say you wear 20 per cent of your wardrobe, 80 per cent of the time.

Meaning, if you want to massively cut down on how much you pack, make sure your outfits are part of that 20 per cent! While we pack aspirationally, the reality is that those cool but uncomfortable fashion pieces probably won't be chosen over our favourite, familiar items.

Leave the shoes behind

One of New Zealand's greatest qualities is our relaxed approach to footwear.

In summer, where bare feet or jandals are considered appropriate in most settings, take some time to consider how many pairs of running or formal shoes you'll actually need before mindlessly tossing them in.

Leave the bathroom sink at home

After wrestling down your apparel, most people pack the weight right back on with toiletries.

Even small bottles full of shampoo, moisturiser, hairbrushes and toothpaste can all add up. Decant large bottles into smaller containers with what you need and check what your friends or family already have covered.