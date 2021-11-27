Five ways to get off-grid in New Zealand

Escape to somewhere with sketchy WiFi for a digital detox, such as Great Barrier Island. Photo / Supplied

The madness that is Christmas shopping is upon us, climaxing to extra frantic proportions by Black Friday and then, after two days of supposed reprieve, Cyber Monday. If it feels like your inbox is about to self-combust with promotional spam (along with your mind, perhaps?), here are five off-grid escapes for November - or for whenever your local travel restrictions are lifted.

Multi-day llama treks

Join Hanmer Llamas for a fully-catered 3–5-day llama trek venturing well into the North Canterbury wilderness. With your llama to one side (no piggyback rides here), stroll languidly through remote alpine scenery, stopping to catch wild trout for dinner and setting up camp under starlit skies.

The Whanganui River Great Walk

In contrast to its misleading name, this 3-5-day adventure takes place on a river, in a Canadian canoe. Even in the height of summer, a self-led drift downriver results in great lengths of time spent in solitude, save for the wildlife. Pack devices at your own risk: frequent dips in the water are not always optional. Having said that, there's no better way to escape screen-scrolling than a waterlogged phone.

In contrast to its misleading name, the Whanganui River Great Walk takes place on the river in a Canadian canoe. Photo / Getty

Aotea Great Barrier Island

Say hurrah because your phone signal can be sketchy on this great expanse of paradise. Located 115km off the coast of Auckland, fly or ferry here in 40 minutes or 4.5 hours respectively. There are roughly 1000 permanent residents but if you're after a complete withdrawal from the modern world, a number of DoC campsites lick idyllic beaches, offering little more than intense beauty and outdoor showers.

Great Barrier Island and its idyllic beaches is located 115km off the coast of Auckland. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

High country escapism

Erewhon Station in Ashburton is a massive 14,000-hectare property where farming vehicles are shunned in favour of traditional Clydesdale horses. Guests can venture high into the mountains aboard a horse-pulled wagon, stopping three hours later at Clyde Hut, reminiscent of an old musterers' shack. Live the shanty lifestyle with open fire cooking and outdoor bathing as well as billy tea and beer aplenty.

Secret city gems

Few people know you can stay overnight on Rangitoto Island, but if you book far enough in advance, Bach 78 at Islington Bay offers a cute, 1920s holiday house with two bedrooms and basic facilities, mostly powered by solar. A 90-minute walk from where the Auckland ferry drops day visitors at Rangitoto Wharf, there exists a tranquil hideout sitting directly on the water. Better yet, Rangitoto Island also hosts Bach 114 and Bach 52 - see

for more details.

Few people know you can stay overnight on Rangitoto Island. Photo / Getty

Check alert level restrictions, vaccine requirements and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz