Glen Powell, left, and Sydney Sweeney attend the premiere of "Anyone But You". Photo /AP

When travelling around Mexico on holiday with friends, you want outfits that are comfortable, stylish and, in one Hollywood star’s case, make a statement.

Sydney Sweeney regularly has the world’s attention after starring in blockbusters such as White Lotus, Euphoria and, most recently, Anyone but You.

However, it was an outfit she posted a photo of, during a holiday in Mexico that currently has people talking.

The star recently posted a series of images from a vacation in Mexico with several friends.

Posted with the caption “good times and tan lines”, the star shares photos of her relaxing on a private boat, dancing alongside a Mariachi band on the beach, dressed up with her friends and sitting in the splits with two other women.

In several photos, the 26-year-old sports a grey cotton jersey with the words “Sorry for Having Great Tits and Correct Opinions”.

The statement could be in response to the unusually large interest the star’s bust has received in recent months.

Most of the online discourse occurred after The National Post, a right-wing Canadian news company, published an article titled: “Are Sydney Sweeney’s breasts double-D harbingers of the death of woke?”.

The article discussed the actor’s feature on Saturday Night Live and suggested Sweeney’s appearance, which featured a low-cut dress, was proof feminism was over. This angle was repeated in several other right-wing publications but was largely criticised by news companies such as Vogue, the Guardian, and Vanity Fair.

During an interview with Glamour, Sweeney spoke about the criticism she receives, describing it as a sexist form of body shaming.

“Well, especially when it comes to red-carpet pics, and they’re like, ‘Sydney Sweeney displays bust,’ or ‘Sydney Sweeney wears a scandalous dress,’” she said.

“I’m like, ‘I’m wearing the exact same dress someone else would be wearing! I just have tits’. And if someone else is wearing it, they’d be like, ‘Oh, so sleek and so well-mannered’.”

Sweeney’s acting also recently came under fire when a female film producer publically criticised her appearance and acting talent a few days prior.

Carol Baum, a university professor and Hollywood producer was reported saying Sweeney’s latest film, Anyone but You, was “unwatchable.”

“I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her,” Baum told New York Times film critic Janet Maslin during a live event in New York.

Baum allegedly asked her students to explain why someone who was not pretty and couldn’t act was so desirable, and no one answered.