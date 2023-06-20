Club Med Cancun has thatched-roof bungalows, brightly coloured buildings, cuisine to die for and easy access to Mayan history and culture. Photo / Supplied

Think of Cancun and it’s likely you’ll conjure up images of Spring break-style tourists drinking margaritas in bikinis; and while yes, the area’s well-known party scene is a staple of the tourist mecca, Cancun is so much more.

It’s palm tree-lined white-sand beaches with turquoise water so vibrant it doesn’t seem real. It’s thatched roof beach bungalows, brightly coloured buildings, cuisine to die for, and a history steeped in Mayan culture.

One of Mexico’s most popular resort towns, Cancun sits on the Yucatan Peninsula, bordering the Caribbean Sea. While its strip of resorts, high-rise accommodation options and a vibrant nightlife draw comparisons to Las Vegas, it’s a destination that appeals to a variety of travellers. From families seeking the all-inclusive experience to enthusiasts of outdoor adventure, there’s something on offer for everyone.

Stretching over 22km the hotel zone is immense, meaning you’re not short on accommodation options. Sitting between the lagoon and the beachfront, Club Med offers a special perspective and a more expansive space than other places. The resort has multiple beaches for swimming and is the only hotel with a reef right off the front steps, meaning guests can snorkel in a national park anytime they like. As Jose Luis Martinez, Chef de Village of Club Med Cancun said, “Location-wise there’s literally no other one as good.”

If you want to escape reality and spend your time doing nothing more than relaxing by the water, no one will judge you. With the tropical climate and the azure sea views laid out in front of you, sometimes doing nothing can be the best thing of all. If you’re more of an active relaxer or travelling with kids there’s plenty to keep you entertained too.

One of the main drawcards for tourists, and the activity most highly recommended by locals, is a trip to any of the mystical cenotes dotted around the region. The natural water-filled sinkholes were once used by the ancient Mayans as a source of fresh water and a place of sacrifice. Either open, semi-open or underground, the crystal-clear freshwater pools are the most magical swimming holes you’ll ever experience.





The underground cenotes in Cancun are like something out of a movie. Photo / Supplied

Kantun Chi Ecopark offers the chance to explore underground cenotes linked by subterranean rivers. Descending a ladder, the audible gasps of amazement from my travel companions in front of me did nothing to prepare me for the world I was about to emerge into. Like something out of a movie, glimmers of light from above illuminate the turquoise water and golden grotto walls as you swim deep into the caves. Kitted out in lifejackets, you drift through the underground waterways of these ancient natural wonders taking in the incredible stalactite and stalagmite formations around you.

If, like me, the thought of exploring underground caves fills you with dread, fear not. The space between the pools you swim in and the cave roof is amplified by water so clear you can see to the bottom. I found myself constantly swinging from looking at the colours below the surface to taking in the incredible nooks and crannies that formed over millions of years within the walls. Any ounce of fear was wiped as soon as I laid my eyes on that first cenote. Plus, the refreshing water and cool temperatures underground were a welcome relief from the intense Mexican heat.

Emerging into the bright skies above ground, we were also able to explore a semi-open cenote. Surrounded by lush green jungle, these are just as majestic as those underground and we could have easily spent hours exploring. Like nothing we’d ever encountered before, our entire group, from children to adults, named this experience the highlight of the whole trip.

Its location between the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea makes the trip from Cancun to Isla Mujeres one of the most scenic ferry rides you'll ever take. Photo / Stacey Hunt

Located between the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, another popular day trip from Cancun is Isla Mujeres. The 30-minute ferry trip is one of the most spectacular boat rides you’ll ever take. I can honestly say I’ve never seen water that colour in my life.

The streets are a chaotic mix of tourists and market vendors haggling over the price of goods; street carts selling mango sprinkled with chilli; and golf carts transporting people from beach to beach - all set against the backdrop of vibrant coloured buildings, palm trees and bright blue sky.

Isla Mujeres, Mexico. Photo / Stacey Hunt

There’s plenty to explore on the island but it’s the beaches that are the main attraction. Isla Mujeres is home to Playa Norte, ranked one of the top 10 beaches in the world according to TripAdvisor, and it’s hard to disagree. Loungers line the soft sand shores and with minimal ocean currents, you can buy a cold beer or cocktail from one of the beach clubs and cool off in the crystal-clear water with a drink in hand.

Spending a day swimming at a beach this beautiful, lazing in the water to escape the 30-plus degree temperatures, felt even more surreal as friends and colleagues back home sent messages about Auckland being inundated by flooding as yet another extreme weather event hit New Zealand.

Playa Norte on Isla Mujeres, Mexico. Photo / Stacey Hunt

While Cancun undoubtedly gives you a filtered version of Mexico aimed at attracting the tourist dollar, it is a great hub to delve into the region’s Mayan culture. Only a few hours away, visitors can either explore Chichen Itza, which hosts one of the new seven wonders of the world; roam Coba, an archaeological site nestled in the jungle; or learn more about Mayan culture in Ek’ Balam, once the capital of the ancient Talol Kingdom.

One of the most popular cultural excursions is touring the ruins of Tulum. A pre-Colombian walled city, Tulum was one of the last cities built and inhabited by the Mayan people. After its heyday as a major trading centre from the 13th to 15th century, the Mayans were forced out of the area with the arrival of the Spanish conquistadors in the 16th century.

With some of the best-preserved ruins, and less than two hours away from Cancun, we spent the morning wandering grounds littered with black and grey outcroppings which were once the centre of this Mayan trade centre and site of worship.

Mayan ruins in Tulum, Mexico. Photo / Stacey Hunt

One of the most memorable features is El Castillo, a towering pyramid that sits perched atop a limestone cliff. Given its position overlooking the Caribbean Sea, it’s thought that the castle was used as a lighthouse to guide ships into port through a break in the reef.

For those after a holiday that encompasses these activities while also offering maximum relaxation, then you can’t go past Club Med. Whether bringing the whole family, your partner, your gal pal, or even travelling solo, the resort has something for everyone.

If you’re looking to discover the Riviera Maya beyond resort walls, excursions to the cultural sites, world-famous golf courses and other places are available. For those wanting adventure without having to leave the comfort of their accommodation, that’s on offer too.

The resort has more activities than you’d be able to try during your stay. For the active people in your group, there’s tennis, pickleball, beach volleyball, archery, yoga, cardio training sessions and aquafitness classes. For water lovers, there’s sailing, snorkelling, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding. There’s also the chance to learn more about the local culture through salsa dancing lessons, cooking classes and amazing evening entertainment from local artists. For those wanting pampering, there’s the L’Occitane spa offering facials, massages and other treatments.

Despite having a more party-hearty reputation in its early years, Club Med is now firmly aimed at families.

Childcare and kids’ club options are offered from ages 0 to 17 offering kids and parents the chance to enjoy some holiday time away from each other if they desire. Aguamarina, the dedicated family area provides a space families can enjoy without worrying about disturbing other guests. Arguably the best pool in the resort, with its own bar and child-friendly snacks, it’s an incredibly beautiful space.

One of the most popular activities with guests of all ages is the flying trapeze. In the heart of the lagoon, surrounded by mangroves, you can get the adrenaline pumping and test your acrobatic skills.

With multiple swimming beaches and a reef right off the shore, Club Med is a dream resort for water lovers. Photo / Stacey Hunt

Diving and snorkelling enthusiasts are also in luck here with Cancun sitting on the coast of the second-largest barrier reef in the world. The area is also home to MUSA Cancun, an underwater museum with 500 sculptures scattered around the Cancun and Isla Mujeres area. Considered to be one of the most successful conservation projects in the world, the statues have created an artificial reef to help marine life restoration.

Perfect for beginners and professional divers and the team of Pancho, Oscar and Olga, operating out of Club Med are happy to cater to all levels and ages. A short 6m dive off the shore of the resort was the perfect way for our mixed group of first-timers and qualified divers to get a taste of the area’s underwater life. Seeing sea turtles feeding on the ocean floor is a big tick for my holiday wish list.

Arguably one of the most important parts of any holiday is the eating and drinking, and an all-inclusive resort in Mexico doesn’t disappoint on that front. Buffets (the good kind, I swear) laden with divine local cuisine, fresh seafood and a dessert bar of childhood dreams; a speciality restaurant serving steak that rivals top steakhouses; plus snack stations here there and everywhere dishing out everything from tacos, corn chips and guacamole to crepes and popcorn, means you’re sure to come home with a bit of excess luggage.

For a holiday that encompasses cultural and sightseeing activities while also offering maximum relaxation, then you can't go past Club Med. Photo / Supplied





And then there are the drinks. Being a hot humid climate, it’s important to stay hydrated. Luckily the staff get to know you and your drink preferences quickly and poolside beverages are in frequent supply. Staying in the Jade Exclusive Collection space meant our group was treated to a pool and bar area separate from the main resort, managed by the attentive G.O Sascha, who did a superb job looking after a group of thirsty Kiwis. The cucumber margaritas and icebergs became firm favourites of mine, while our littlest traveller spoke highly of the mango smoothies.

If you think it sounds like I drank the Club Med Kool-Aid (or tequila) you’d be right. A sceptic when I entered, I’m now close to putting on that 45 merchandise and booking my next resort vacation.

Cancun is undoubtedly a tourist hub. Like so many places around the world, you’ll find people peddling the usual trinkets or trying to make you pay for photos with (potentially drugged) snakes and iguanas. There’s also a number of American tourists unlikely to see beyond the walls of their resort because they don’t see it as “safe”. New Zealanders, however, are usually great at seeing through this and seeking out more authentic experiences. You definitely need to make an effort to do that, but equally, if you’re happy with resort life there’s nothing wrong with that either. No matter the type of holiday you go for, Cancun will enthral you with its beauty, leaving you pondering how you can return.

