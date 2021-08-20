Suspended Wellington on a Plate food festival aims to continue when levels allow

Hot Sauce: Wellington on A Plate will be back. Photo / Supplied

Wellington on a Plate is keen to serve up a second helping as soon as Alert Levels allow.

Organisers for the capital's month-long food festival Visa Wellington on a Plate "intend on restarting as soon as practically possible."

Hospitality partners supported the move which would see them returning under Level 2 in some capacity.

Fringe festival events Burger Wellington and Cocktail Wellington still had two weeks of planned events which had to be cancelled or postponed due to the recent move in alert levels.

The festival organisers say that there's still plenty of appetite for the food festival. They aim to deliver much of the planned experience, once it is safe to do so.

"Visa Welly On a Plate will eventually proceed with these full two weeks once Wellington reaches Level 1," said a statement from the festival organisers.

This will include the "all important" public reviews and ratings, which will only be resumed at Level 1, to give everyone a level playing field.

The festival says it will waive any participant fees for this continuation of the 2021 festival, having already taken payment prior to the festival.

"This is a stressful time for the hospitality industry, and we are actively working alongside them to support as much as possible," said festival organisers.

"The safety and wellbeing of our hospitality community, our staff and festival goers is of utmost importance and concern."

Dates and time frame cannot be anticipated for the festival and the circumstances are ever-evolving.

However Wellington on a Plate hopes to work with partner RTO WellingtonNZ as a vehicle to support local hospitality businesses under Level 3 "delivery and contactless pick up" restrictions.

They say they are cooking up a plan to deliver some taste of the festival, if only in takeaway form.

For more details visit wellingtononaplate.com