Travel memories from In Bruges, Frozen and Justice League star Ciaran Hinds

Northern Irish actor Ciaran Hinds stars in The Man in the Hat, about a man who journeys through France in a Fiat 500. Photo / Supplied

Northern Irish actor Ciaran Hinds- star of Justice League, Frozen, In Bruges and more - reveals his favourite travel memories

What do you miss most about travel right now?

The sense of joy and anticipation – the strict controls and realms of paperwork, obviously so necessary to protect us all, take a lot of that joy away.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

For some reason, my strongest is of sunbathing on the beach at Biarritz in France – and me a gauche little 13-year-old from Northern Ireland.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

A rented house in Cushendall, a lovely seaside town in the Glens of Antrim – a bit of golf, lots of football, hill climbing, treasure hunts, swimming in freezing water…bliss!

Who has most inspired your travels?

Theatre director Peter Brook who invited me to join his company in the 80s; we travelled to New York, Los Angeles, Adelaide, Perth, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Tokyo.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

Travelling through Vietnam with my wife and daughter in a variety of small coaches – such a beautiful country and such kind and generous people.

And the worst?

Perhaps not the actual worst but a couple of days on the Isle of Man didn't exactly rock my world.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

Travel as lightly as possible – clothes slipped tightly into plastic bags before packing, essential accessories only, a Kindle is a godsend. One bag in the hold, one carry-on, that's it.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

Puerto Rico – from the beautiful Spanish colonial buildings in San Juan to the mini tropical rainforest at El Yunque and the fascinating bioluminescent bay on Vieques.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Watching the sun come up over the extraordinary rock formations of Cappadocia, Turkey as we were clambering into baskets to greet the sun in an air balloon.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Embrace the family, put the kettle on, distribute paltry gifts, get the dirty clothes in the washing machine, and put my feet up.

Ciaran Hinds stars in The Man in the Hat, part of the French Film Festival, in cinemas from August 19