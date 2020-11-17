Comedian Chris Parker's favourite travel memories - a life in travel

Bongeunsa Temple in the Gangnam District of Seoul, Korea. Seoul is one of the destinations Chris Parker would like to visit once travel restrictions are lifted. Photo / 123RF

What do you miss most about travel right now?

It's the small things: waking up and trying to order a coffee in another country. Walking through a different supermarket for four hours looking at all the new and exciting brands of orange juice you've never encountered. When it comes to natural scenery and weather, at the moment I have to say New Zealand is the best place to be.

Where was the first overseas trip you ever took, and what are your strongest memories from it?

A classic Gold Coast adventure with my family. I was the beautiful awkward age of 11. I remember swimming a lot and Movie World. I would really love a GC holiday again. Even though it's not the chic Bali trip everyone seems to do, I feel like rollercoasters are severely underrated.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Our family holidays with family friends The Langleys and we would all stay in an empty boarding school outside of Nelson in Richmond. We did it for more than 20 years. Truly incredible memories were made: learning to swim, learning to drive, boyfriends, girlfriends, health scares, all the classic holiday drama. The school was amazing because we all had our own room, and everyone had their own shower which, as a kid, felt like the height of luxury. We would just ride around on our bikes all day and never really get out of our togs as we were always about to go to, or just coming from the pool.

Who has most inspired your travels?

Comedian Alice Snedden. She really knows how to relax on holiday. She does basically nothing when she's away. It's the perfect way to unwind. She also says "you never regret spending money on travel" which if you can afford it, is great advice.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

After Edinburgh Festival 2019 my boyfriend met me in London and we travelled to Italy. We stayed down south in Lecce and it was beautiful beyond words. (Okay, I can't think about it any more or I'll cry.)

And the worst?

Maybe driving in the back of my parents' car around the West Coast as they played Adele 21 on repeat. The album is just too sad; I felt like I had been through a break up by the end of the trip. The West Coast is amazing though.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

Pack as much as you can and sit on your suitcase to zip it shut.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

Milford Sound. It's the most beautiful place in the entire world and you're an idiot if you live in New Zealand and you've never seen it. Also I adore Taupō and swimming in the natural spa that runs into the Waikato River. I'll be doing that trip again this summer for sure.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?



Venice, on one of the canals with my boyfriend. (Oh god, I'm crying again.)

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Clean the house. I wish it wasn't the case. But I get really obsessed with having a clean house and when I return home from a trip and the magic of holidays is over I get really sad with how dirty my house is, so I usually clean it. And then just lie on the bed and stare at the ceiling.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

Just the confidence I have getting around Auckland city. Not having to obsessively stare at Google Maps trying to not get lost.

Chris Parker, right, with boyfriend Micheal McCabe in Italy. Photo / Supplied

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

I would love to go to Seoul, as well as see more of Japan.

What's your favourite thing about travel?

How long the days seem. You really are just getting the most out of every day.

Chris Parker is the host of Sing-A-Long-A Sound of Music at Auckland's Civic theatre on Sat November 21, 7PM. Tickets available from aucklandlive.co.nz

