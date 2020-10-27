GO NZ: Dog Almighty and The Hits host Ben Boyce shares Kiwi travel memories

Donkey Bay Inn, Russell. Photo / Supplied

Radio host Ben Boyce shares his favourite travel memories

What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in New Zealand?

I have some really great memories of going to stay in Amberley Beach with my grandparents. We'd play board games and Grandma would bowl cricket balls at me, still wearing her high heels. My grandparents also did a few memorable things, like owning a nice house but both went and slept every night in a caravan 10 metres from the house. They also had a full bookcase in their toilet.

Dog Almighty host Ben Boyce and family love holidaying in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Where is your favourite off the beaten track/secret spot in NZ to get away from it all and what makes it so special?

I really love going to Russell over summertime where my Mum now lives. It's a beautiful spot with heaps to do and feels so relaxing. But the town does love telling everyone they have the oldest everything – oldest church, oldest police station, oldest pub… we get it Russell, you're the oldest!

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go?

My wife and my two little daughters and I just spent a few days in Taupo and had a great time. We went mountain biking, out on the lake in a donut boat and even went up the mountain and saw real snow. But don't be fooled by the movies, snowball fights aren't as magical as they seem, it's like throwing small rocks. I got hit in the face and needed some more ice… for the bruising.

The Hits and Dog Almighty host Ben Boyce's dream NZ holiday is a road trip around the South Island. Photo / Supplied

What's your dream NZ road trip?

I keep saying I want to do a proper road trip around the South Island. From the places I've been lucky enough to visit it's so beautiful - so if my wife and two daughters can handle hanging out with me for that long, then we'll do it.

And if you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday in NZ, where would you go?

My sister works as the manager at the Donkey Bay Inn which is in the Bay of Islands so I feel I should give her a plug to support my family and also hopefully get a free night's accommodation off her one day. It's such an amazing looking spot and despite the name, isn't actually a boutique hotel for donkeys. Although there are donkeys there...

