This is a spot you’ll want to reserve a table at because, on Friday and Saturday nights, the cosy, neon-lit restaurant heaves with people enjoying the Asian street food-inspired menu. Given how good every single dish is, we recommend ordering a few plates and sharing with your partner or group so you can taste everything from the lamb redang (braised for 10 hours) and raw tuna tataki to the crispy pork and fried chicken ribs. Vegan or gluten-free? You can bet they’ve got a separate menu for you.

Add one of their spectacular cocktails, like the Bruce Lee sour or mandarin and yuzu martini and you’ve got everything you need to click into holiday mode.

Saturday · Waterfalls, markets and sunset sails

Thanks to the time difference, even a sleep-in has you up early with the locals. Make the most of the morning and walk one minute across the street to FLOW ST8. The backlit mirrors, black yoga mats and ambient music may feel familiar but the classes are like no yoga class you’ve ever taken. Instead of a typical flow and stretch, FLOW ST8 combines modalities such as yoga and breathwork with functional strength and mobility for classes that make you sweat before you savasana.

Find your flow at FLOW ST8. Photo / Supplied

Chase up the class with a buffet breakfast at the hotel, which isn’t just free but delicious too. Alongside the cereal and toast, you can dish up yoghurts, fresh bircher muesli, eggs, baked beans and more.

It may only be 8.30am but you’re fuelled up and ready to drive 40 minutes into the Sunshine Coast hinterland to Kondalilla National Park. The Kondalilla Falls is a must-visit spot and the short loop track down to the waterfall takes you through native forest with several lookout points to the lush valley beyond.

Once you reach the bottom, roll a towel out on the sun-baked rocks or dive into the massive rockpool fed by the 2m waterfall. At this hour, you’ll only share the oasis with busy dragonflies and the odd monitor lizard (a cousin of the Komodo dragon) but by 10.30am expect to see locals ambling down for a dip and some sun.