Stowaway bat causes Air India flight to return to New Delhi

31 May, 2021 04:05 AM 2 minutes to read

Passengers on an Air India flight were startled by a vampiric stowaway, which appeared in the passenger cabin midflight.

The passenger service from New Delhi to New York had to be diverted after a bat was discovered 30 minutes after takeoff.

A passenger captured the commotion on video, which was shared to social media.

The winged animal caused the plane to return to its departure Airport in New Delhi so the bat could be removed.

"On arrival, it was learnt that a bat was seen inside the cabin by crew members," Air India officials told ANI news agency.

"Wildlife staff were called to catch and remove the bat from the cabin. The aircraft landed safely at around 3:55 am."

However just as suddenly as the creature of the night appeared, it vanished and could not be found.

An Air India spokesperson said the animal most likely had embarked the aircraft on a "loading vehicle, like those for catering," quoted the Indian Express . The airline's flight safety department would be conducting a detailed investigation. Passengers were able to continue their journey on another aircraft.

Agents of India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) were eventually able to get the bottom of the airborne intruder. They discovered the bat, deceased in the business class overhead.

The dead animal was removed and the aircraft fumigated, reported the Indian Express.

Just wondering what the mask guidelines are for weta on flights @FlyAirNZ? pic.twitter.com/46b9AUMpA3 — Alex OC (@aoc_nz) February 21, 2021

Planes, particularly on international routes, are cleaned thoroughly to ensure bio hazards are removed so animal stowaways are rare, but not unheard of.

Reports of bats and even a wētā on an Air New Zealand service, in February this year.