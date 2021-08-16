Stewart Nash to play regional tourism matchmaker with $26.8m collaboration package

Waitomo Caves: Hamilton and Waikato were allocated $1m to promote regional regenerative tourism. Photo / Discover Waitomo, Shaun Jeffers

Deep in the heart of Waikato this morning, on a tour to the famous cave attractions, Tourism Minister Stewart Nash announced he wants to play matchmaker for local Regional Tourism Organisations.

On Tuesday, Nash confirmed a $26.8 million package for regional tourism bodies to help Kiwis "see more of their own backyard".

Nash said that each of the country's 31 Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs) would see a share of the funding. In return he wanted to see more collaboration across regional boundaries and with local iwi.

"Tourism agencies in our regions work hard behind the scenes to ensure they can deliver on their promise to visitors. We all want tourism to be sustainable, well-managed, and for everyone with a stake in the visitor economy to collaborate."

With allocations of between $400,000 and $1.5 million each, Nash called it a "significant investment".

"It allows the RTOs to enhance destination management plans, build industry skills and capability, develop new products and ideas to attract visitors, promote sustainable tourism, and roll out marketing."

The focus of the package would be "'off the beaten track' impacted by the absence of international visitors like Waitomo."

The minister praised the collaboration of Hamilton & Waikato RTO with sustainability programmes to showcase the region's "regenerative tourism."

"It will build region-wide capability and develop 'good' guides showcasing Waikato visitor experiences that embrace regenerative tourism and add value to communities," he said.

Similarly, either side of the Cook Strait WellingtonNZ and Nelson's Regional Development Agency will be collaborating with tourism business to develop new, more sustainable products and experiences.

Closer collaboration between the Destination Coromandel and iwi along the peninsula's 400km coastline will also help develop high value tourism proposals.

"Their plan involves a celebration of the provenance of their kai moana, sourced by sustainable fishing methods," said Nash.

Although the absence of international travel has been hard felt in many parts of the country, the value of domestic tourism has only grown. According to MBIE spending data, domestic travel in the year to June 2021 was worth at least $11.2 billion.

"Domestic tourism is experiencing a boom as Kiwis take the opportunity to 'do something new' and see more of their own backyard," Stuart Nash said.

With the $26.8 million regional tourism backing divided between 31 RTOs by size, eleven received over $1 million. RTOs in the five largest hubs Wellington, Rotorua, Auckland, Christchurch and Queenstown were awarded top tier of $1.5 million each as part of the Package.

"Whether the RTOs are in smaller population centres like Clutha or Hurunui, or large urban areas like Auckland or Rotorua, they are also working to strengthen the foundations of their visitor economies for when international visitors return," said Stuart Nash.