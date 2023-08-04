New Zealand's highest game of curling at Mt Olympus Tarn. Photo / Thomas Nesslea Stephens; Facebook, Mt Olympus

New Zealand's highest game of curling at Mt Olympus Tarn. Photo / Thomas Nesslea Stephens; Facebook, Mt Olympus

The ski field calls itself the “playground of the gods”. Next weekend, that will be put to the test.

On 12 August, Mt Olympus in Canterbury is hosting New Zealand’s highest game of curling.

The Mt Olympus Curling Tournament is an annual sporting event that has become part of the legend of this historic Canterbury club ski field near Lake Coleridge. The roar of granite on ice brings heralds the return of this obscure winter sport to its natural setting.

At 1800m above sea level, Olympus Tarn is host to the highest curling rink in the country.

Although the club has a rich 90-year history - dating back to 1932, when the Windwhistle Winter Sports Club was founded to the game on nearby Lake Ida - the “Tarnspiel” is a relatively new tradition.

The first game was held on the tarn in 2011 with tourism funding from the Rugby World Cup.

The club pitched the idea for New Zealand’s “highest game” as part of the Real NZ Festival. It was a hit!

Just under 200 people hiked up for the inaugural Curling Tournament, which has since become a regular fixture.

For those who want to avoid the walk, this year the club is offering helicopter lifts at $160pp.

The club told the Herald that snow conditions were looking good with plenty of recent top ups, but accommodation on the mountain was looking very limited.

The ski-in, ski-out lodge which has space for 52 overnight guests was almost full throughout August.

Day visitors are welcome at Tarnspiel and fancy dress is encouraged.

Teams can register with the Club or on the day from 10am. Curling commences at 11am. An backup date of Sunday 13 August has been announced, in case of postponement.

Helicopter transfers fly from Bottom Hut. These need to be reserved in advance via email: mtolympus.co.nz