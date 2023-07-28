This winter the Herald Travel is searching from high to low for New Zealand’s best ski field.

The Lonely Planet has dropped in on the “mom and pop” ski operators of New Zealand for an international collection of the worlds’ best winter adventures.

The Canterbury Club Fields are a collection of six family-run ski fields. Tucked away on State Highway 73, they are so far removed from most commercial ski operations, they are often called New Zealand’s secret ski fields. Well, the secret is out of the bag.

Epic Snow Adventures of the World is a collection of over 150 trips for snow-seekers. With experiences chosen by 23 writers, they span from Alaska to Antarctica and range from ‘Easy’ to ‘Epic’.

Olympian Bode Miller and free skier Arianna Tricomi are among those dishing out their favourite secret snow spots.

Designed to be a collection of adventures for those that want to explore beyond the ski piste, the collection includes over two-dozen experiences in New Zealand and Australia.

Among the more esoteric ski inclusions is a chapter on the Club Fields of New Zealand.

If you don’t know what a “nutcracker tow” is, this is the guide for you.

Writer Huw Kingston dedicates an entire two paragraphs to the unique methods of getting up the mountain developed by New Zealand’s ingenious club ski fields. You’ll not find them anywhere else.

Broken River Ski Area in Canterbury was named New Zealand's Favourite Club Field by the Herald Ski Club 2023. Photo / Supplied, Claire Newell, Broken River Ski Area

“For a skiing or riding experience that’s more quirky and quiet than at the famous resorts, it doesn’t get much better than New Zealand’s tiny, family-owned ‘club’ ski fields,” says Kingston in praise of the “Selwyn Six”.

His only disappointment was that the “funky” Tyndall Tramway at Broken river was out of action, meaning he faced a “20-minute trudge” to the top of the mountain. He earned his turns.

Fortunately that tramway is now repaired. The ski field’s marketing director Claire Newell told the Herald the tramway is back in operation after a three-year hiatus, making its debut for Broken River’s opening day on Tuesday.

Her advice to any would-be skiers visiting the Selwyn club fields is to “get up to speed with the ‘nutcracker tows’.”

Broken River was recently voted New Zealand’s favourite club ski field by Herald readers.

Mountain manager for neighbouring field Mt Cheeseman, Cam Lill, said it was “awesome we smaller club and commercial fields get a mention.”

“Typically, we don’t get huge amounts of overseas visitors,” he said. “Our guests are usually local from Canterbury or North Island.” The relaxed, on mountain accommodation is popular with unfussy Kiwi skiers.

The Lonely Planet’s press team says it is dedicated to the eternal optimism required to pursue holidays in the snow.

“Winter lovers envision light fluffy powder descending from the heavens,” they say.

“Instead of hibernating, these enthusiasts are gearing up their fat bikes, skis, and snowboards, eagerly anticipating the excitement that lies ahead.”

Epic Snow Adventures of the World is published by Lonely Planet, August 2023. Copies can be preordered at whitcoulls.co.nz, $44.99 RRP.

Epic Snow Adventures of the World: The lonely planet guide highlights 24 snow adventures across New Zealand and Australia.

Australia and New Zealand’s Best Snow Adventures according to the Lonely Planet

· Mt Bogong, Victoria

· Mt Ossa, Tasmania

· Mt Feathertop, Victoria

· The Southern Alps, New Zealand

· Queenstown, New Zealand

· Wye Creek, New Zealand

· Mt Aspiring (Tititea), New Zealand

· Tasmania ski touring

· Falls Creek, Victoria

· Mt Jagungal, NSW

· Main Ride Skyline Traverse, NSW

· ‘Club’ ski fields, South Island, New Zealand

· Roundhill, New Zealand

· Ohau, New Zealand

· Fox Peak, New Zealand

· Main Range, Australia

· Falls Creek & Mt Bogong, Victoria

· Mt Buller & Mt Stirling, Victoria

· Jagungal Wilderness, NSW

· Cardona Ski Resort, New Zealand

· Treble Cone, New Zealand

· Mt Hutt, New Zealand

· Perisher, NSW