On a Singapore Airlines flight from Bangkok to Singapore , an "unruly" passenger who repeatedly requested alcohol was turned over to the auxiliary police after hurling vulgarities at cabin crew. Video / TodayOnline

An airline passenger was thrown off a plane after going on a wild rant at flight attendants because he wanted a bottle of water.

The man, who was wearing a baseball cap and has an American accent, stormed towards staff demanding water after the plane landed in Singapore two-and-a-half hours after leaving Bangkok on Tuesday.

A wild video shows him screaming at staff, demanding a drink, shortly after flight SQ711 touched down.

The irate passenger can be heard mocking the flight attendant's Asian accent as other flyers on board the Boeing 777 watch in shock.

He claims he has been asking for water for two hours.

"You actually think I'm going to listen, right? Why don't you get me water you f***ing idiot. Get me water," he says.

"F*** off, I'm not interested, do you think I'm interested in your f***ing call.

"F*** off, because I'm going to push you over. Get some water.

"I asked for water for two hours, you're defending them. After two hours I get water, wow."

Police soon boarded the plane and removed him from the aircraft, to the delight of other passengers.

Singapore Airlines said the passenger had been "behaving in an unruly manner".

"After his multiple requests for alcohol, our cabin crew assessed the situation and politely declined to serve him alcohol to ensure the safety of the other customers on board the flight," a spokesman for the airline said.

"The safety of our customers and staff is always our top priority.

"Singapore Airlines apologises to all customers on board the flight for the inconvenience caused by this incident."