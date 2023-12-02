Sean Connolly has a taste for the Mediterranean

Sean Connolly was inspired by a trip to Malaga, Spain.

Esther restaurant head chef Sean Connolly has crafted a special menu that traverses the Mediterranean region, spotlighting locations like Amalfi, St Tropez, Ayia Napa, Marrakesh, Mykonos and Ibiza. Sean tells us why he finds a bounty of inspiration in the area, and shares his favourite spots and expert tips for a sublime holiday.

The Mediterranean is a mosaic of flavours, different cuisines, a warm, sunny climate and cultural richness that makes it such a fascinating and exciting part of the world. When choosing destinations for Food of the Sun, I looked at celebrating the diversity of flavours we could showcase, painting a picture of places situated on stunning coastlines, and I thought of every place I’d like to go and party!

Sean Connolly opens up about his travels in the Mediterranean.

Each place is so different, but this series was all about evoking that sense of having a good time, dancing, good food and drink, and connecting through long, leisurely lunches. I wanted to capture the culture of each place through food. I wanted everyone who attends to connect with the place and feel the spirit of the destination. If they’ve never been to Mykonos, for example, I wanted to evoke the sense of coming off the beach with salty skin and drinking dry rose; or feeling the pulse of Ibiza, enjoying a late lunch that turns into night, that turns into early morning. The series mirrors the spirit of how we like to celebrate life at QT.

[Out of all the places spotlighted on Esther’s menu], Mykonos is on the top of my list – it has the ultimate party vibe, a great spirit, beautifully fresh Greek cuisine, and [the people] as a community are very welcoming spirits to everyone, regardless of where they’re from or who they are.

Of the destinations I have been lucky enough to visit, Amalfi would have to be a favourite.

In Malaga, Spain, Sean says everything was cooked over the coals on swords.

Walking between the villages is a must, and taking a day to go island-hopping over to Capri is super-special. Driving along the coast and chilling out on the beach is my vibe. They’re famous for their love of lemons, so a lemon dessert or a glass of limoncello is a must. Sensi is a Michelin-star restaurant - definitely worth a visit for something extra-special.

Go without set plans and follow your nose, let yourself have time to explore and don’t get tied down to a schedule.

I love to take the back streets and go to the small, family-run restaurants that have just the one chef and one waiter. I find that most pleasing – it’s my happy place, finding a little hole in the wall with lots of warmth, character and authentic food. Anything that doesn’t open until 8pm or 9pm is usually a place for the locals that delivers an authentic experience.

Fish served up in Malaga, Spain.

A lot of people don’t realise the influence of Arabic flavours in Mediterranean cuisine – it’s a real melting pot of cultures, which comes out not just in the food, but also the architecture.

Beyond the Mediterranean, what’s next for Esther? We’ve just launched a “Sunday roast” at Esther, but done our own unique way. We’re roasting a whole Cypriot lamb over coals, and serving it with a delicious salsa verde, and it’s only available on Sundays until it’s sold out. I was inspired by my trip to Malaga, where everything was cooked over the coals on swords. Even though the world has become a lot more accessible through social media, I still believe there is nothing better than going to a new place and experiencing it for yourself. Every time I go away, I come back having learned something.

Esther’s Food of the Sun series sees lunches takes place on the second Saturday of each month until March 2024. Next up, we’re off to Ayia Napa with more of a Middle Eastern-inspired menu, followed by Mykonos in January, Marrakesh in February and Ibiza, the last stop, in March. Experience a long lunch that celebrates the flavours of sun-kissed shores around the Mediterranean and ends with cocktails on the rooftop until sundown. Choose your destination, and we’ll see you at Esther.