The heat wave across Western Europe continues as parts of the UK reached record breaking highs. Video / @CommsCreatives via Storyful / AP

A traveller who boarded a sleeper train in headed to London was left to sleep through the service without being told it would never leave Glasgow.

Jim Metcalfe said he boarded the Caledonian Sleeper service in Glasgow at 11.40pm on July 20, assuming it would leave for London as scheduled.

Instead, the 43-year-old Scot woke up the next morning in a city 660km away from where he was supposed to be, Glasgow, and realised they hadn't moved at all.

The charity chief executive occasionally uses the service for business trips and told the BBC he boarded the train at 10.30pm so he could get to sleep before it started moving.

Except, it never did.

"There was a knock on the door at 05:00 and a guy very kindly appeared with a roll and sausage and coffee - he explained the train hadn't moved," Metcalfe said.

"We were told we had to get off because they needed the platform back. It was more surreal than anything else - I should have been 300 miles away."

Metcalfe confirmed the train was running before he left for Glasgow Central and was initially irritated about what had happened but said rail staff handled the issue well.

"I would say in a really difficult situation, the on board train staff were really calm and professional and handled it as best they could," he said.

"I just went home, for me it was a minor inconvenience."

Although the incident was a 'minor inconvenience', Metcalfe said made the impacts of climate change 'very real'.

All rail services running directly between London and Scotland were cancelled due to damage caused to the traintracks by the UK heatwave.

As temperatures hit 40C, traintracks bucked and overhead cabling failed, meaning services were cancelled and rail staff had to work overnight to fix the damage.

Serco's Managing Director for Caledonian Sleeper, Kathryn Darbandi, said they were sorry for any inconvenience caused to guests trying to travel between Scotland and London.

"This was due to a fault identified on the line, late in the evening, related to the extreme temperatures causing problems across the network, which were outside of our control," she said.

"We made all efforts to support guests impacted, including providing overnight accommodation on board and options for travel on alternative rail services the next day. All guests will receive a full refund."