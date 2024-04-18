Uber has released a list of unusual items left behind in ride-share cars within the last year.

If you’ve ever left something behind in a cab or Uber, you aren’t alone.

Every day, countless people leave behind wallets, handbags or other common travel items.

However, people also leave behind some pretty bizarre, inexplicable things, according to a report from Uber. The ride-share company shared its annual Uber Lost & Found Index for the eighth year running.

Using United States data, the report shares items American passengers most often leave behind, most unusual items forgotten in Ubers and data about the most forgetful cities or times.

As expected, the most commonly forgotten items were wallets, headphones, clothing, luggage, jewellery and mobile phones.

Travel often enough and you’re certain to misplace one of these essentials when hopping into and out of a cab.

However, the list of unique items will have you wondering what on earth these travellers were up to and where they were heading.

The bizarre list included a paternity test, a frontal hair toupee, a breathalyzer and two containers of live spiders. A small rat skeleton prop, a live turtle and police-grade handcuffs were also accidentally abandoned in the backseats of Ubers, according to the list.

Why absent-minded passengers travelled with a “much needed” leaf or a fake tooth, or what a ‘wizard woman’ is, we’ll never know. What we do know is these items were left behind and hopefully reunited with their owners later.

According to the data, the US city with the most lost property was Miami, followed by Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston.

Unsurprisingly, most passengers reported losing items in the evening, between 9 pm and 10 pm, with January 21st being the day the app received the most lost property requests.

While passengers can reconnect with their driver to locate a forgotten item, several passengers told their Uber driver to keep various items, especially if it was food.

“A nice cheese. Feel free to keep!” one person told their driver.

Another said they could keep some forgotten tomatoes, but gave them “a heads up so they don’t cook in your car” while a third offered the driver their pasta, which hadn’t been eaten.

Some travellers, however, wanted their kai back, with two people asking for leftover pizzas to be returned.

“I left my pizza in your car! I can’t believe I left it!” one person wrote, while another asked for their leftovers from Pizzeria Portfoino as it was “soooo expensive”.

A third simply wrote: “Bowl of meat is in your car! And i need it”. The type of meat was never specified.

Uber US’s 50 most unique lost items