Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Revealed: The bizarre treasure left behind in Uber cars in the US

Sarah Pollok
By
4 mins to read
Uber has released a list of unusual items left behind in ride-share cars within the last year.

Uber has released a list of unusual items left behind in ride-share cars within the last year.

If you’ve ever left something behind in a cab or Uber, you aren’t alone.

Every day, countless people leave behind wallets, handbags or other common travel items.

However, people also leave behind some pretty bizarre, inexplicable things, according to a report from Uber. The ride-share company shared its annual Uber Lost & Found Index for the eighth year running.

Using United States data, the report shares items American passengers most often leave behind, most unusual items forgotten in Ubers and data about the most forgetful cities or times.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As expected, the most commonly forgotten items were wallets, headphones, clothing, luggage, jewellery and mobile phones.

Travel often enough and you’re certain to misplace one of these essentials when hopping into and out of a cab.

However, the list of unique items will have you wondering what on earth these travellers were up to and where they were heading.

The bizarre list included a paternity test, a frontal hair toupee, a breathalyzer and two containers of live spiders. A small rat skeleton prop, a live turtle and police-grade handcuffs were also accidentally abandoned in the backseats of Ubers, according to the list.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Why absent-minded passengers travelled with a “much needed” leaf or a fake tooth, or what a ‘wizard woman’ is, we’ll never know. What we do know is these items were left behind and hopefully reunited with their owners later.

According to the data, the US city with the most lost property was Miami, followed by Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston.

Unsurprisingly, most passengers reported losing items in the evening, between 9 pm and 10 pm, with January 21st being the day the app received the most lost property requests.

While passengers can reconnect with their driver to locate a forgotten item, several passengers told their Uber driver to keep various items, especially if it was food.

“A nice cheese. Feel free to keep!” one person told their driver.

Another said they could keep some forgotten tomatoes, but gave them “a heads up so they don’t cook in your car” while a third offered the driver their pasta, which hadn’t been eaten.

Some travellers, however, wanted their kai back, with two people asking for leftover pizzas to be returned.

“I left my pizza in your car! I can’t believe I left it!” one person wrote, while another asked for their leftovers from Pizzeria Portfoino as it was “soooo expensive”.

A third simply wrote: “Bowl of meat is in your car! And i need it”. The type of meat was never specified.

Uber US’s 50 most unique lost items

  1. Frontal hair toupee
  2. Hot sauce and a breathalyzer
  3. I left a leaf in your car that’s much needed
  4. Two containers with spiders in them
  5. A Beyoncé fold-up fan
  6. A tray of meat pie
  7. Ceramic cat
  8. Jar of oysters
  9. A personalised blanket with a picture of me and my dog
  10. Small rat skeleton prop
  11. Candle that says ‘See you in court’
  12. A fake tooth / retainer (it’s a really small plastic piece with a fake tooth in it)
  13. Gray tub of surgical implants
  14. Police-grade handcuffs
  15. My live pet animal turtle
  16. Waist beads and a burrito steamer
  17. I left expensive blueberries that are special that I need that the store is completely out of. There’s two packages that I absolutely need.
  18. My girlfriend’s pregnant pills
  19. Standup paddleboard paddle
  20. Painting from SeaWorld. It was wrapped up in a roll and I love it.
  21. A playbill from the Spamalot show at the Kennedy Center
  22. My robot
  23. Benihana garlic butter
  24. Contraceptive Plan B from Costco and a BaBylissPRO massager machine
  25. A panic button
  26. A spear and a furry fox tail
  27. Taylor Swift autograph. Framed!!!!
  28. Fart sensor
  29. Bravo Con wristband
  30. A #bestdayever foam sign
  31. 3 feathers
  32. Fake butt
  33. Poster of Hillary Clinton
  34. Panty liner and 1000 bucks. That’s all I can remember
  35. Some lotion or my thong
  36. Meditation crystals
  37. Undergarments, bread, pack of ham and mayo
  38. Cardboard cut out panda
  39. Street sign saying ‘She’s drunk’ and a picture frame
  40. My father’s beard softener
  41. Big sentimental carrying jug
  42. Paternity test
  43. WWE championship belt
  44. Harry Potter wand engraved with name ‘Alexander’
  45. Large sticker with a dancing cartoon cat that says ‘Spanky Fest’ on it
  46. I might have left my garden fence in the trunk.
  47. Jeep Liberty engine. Please call me
  48. I lost my wizard woman
  49. Three Japanese ceramic decorative cats – one gold, one black and one pink. All fist-sized.

Latest from Travel