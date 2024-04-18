If you’ve ever left something behind in a cab or Uber, you aren’t alone.
Every day, countless people leave behind wallets, handbags or other common travel items.
However, people also leave behind some pretty bizarre, inexplicable things, according to a report from Uber. The ride-share company shared its annual Uber Lost & Found Index for the eighth year running.
Using United States data, the report shares items American passengers most often leave behind, most unusual items forgotten in Ubers and data about the most forgetful cities or times.
As expected, the most commonly forgotten items were wallets, headphones, clothing, luggage, jewellery and mobile phones.
Travel often enough and you’re certain to misplace one of these essentials when hopping into and out of a cab.
However, the list of unique items will have you wondering what on earth these travellers were up to and where they were heading.
The bizarre list included a paternity test, a frontal hair toupee, a breathalyzer and two containers of live spiders. A small rat skeleton prop, a live turtle and police-grade handcuffs were also accidentally abandoned in the backseats of Ubers, according to the list.
Why absent-minded passengers travelled with a “much needed” leaf or a fake tooth, or what a ‘wizard woman’ is, we’ll never know. What we do know is these items were left behind and hopefully reunited with their owners later.
According to the data, the US city with the most lost property was Miami, followed by Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston.
Unsurprisingly, most passengers reported losing items in the evening, between 9 pm and 10 pm, with January 21st being the day the app received the most lost property requests.
While passengers can reconnect with their driver to locate a forgotten item, several passengers told their Uber driver to keep various items, especially if it was food.
“A nice cheese. Feel free to keep!” one person told their driver.
Another said they could keep some forgotten tomatoes, but gave them “a heads up so they don’t cook in your car” while a third offered the driver their pasta, which hadn’t been eaten.
Some travellers, however, wanted their kai back, with two people asking for leftover pizzas to be returned.
“I left my pizza in your car! I can’t believe I left it!” one person wrote, while another asked for their leftovers from Pizzeria Portfoino as it was “soooo expensive”.
A third simply wrote: “Bowl of meat is in your car! And i need it”. The type of meat was never specified.
Uber US’s 50 most unique lost items
- Frontal hair toupee
- Hot sauce and a breathalyzer
- I left a leaf in your car that’s much needed
- Two containers with spiders in them
- A Beyoncé fold-up fan
- A tray of meat pie
- Ceramic cat
- Jar of oysters
- A personalised blanket with a picture of me and my dog
- Small rat skeleton prop
- Candle that says ‘See you in court’
- A fake tooth / retainer (it’s a really small plastic piece with a fake tooth in it)
- Gray tub of surgical implants
- Police-grade handcuffs
- My live pet animal turtle
- Waist beads and a burrito steamer
- I left expensive blueberries that are special that I need that the store is completely out of. There’s two packages that I absolutely need.
- My girlfriend’s pregnant pills
- Standup paddleboard paddle
- Painting from SeaWorld. It was wrapped up in a roll and I love it.
- A playbill from the Spamalot show at the Kennedy Center
- My robot
- Benihana garlic butter
- Contraceptive Plan B from Costco and a BaBylissPRO massager machine
- A panic button
- A spear and a furry fox tail
- Taylor Swift autograph. Framed!!!!
- Fart sensor
- Bravo Con wristband
- A #bestdayever foam sign
- 3 feathers
- Fake butt
- Poster of Hillary Clinton
- Panty liner and 1000 bucks. That’s all I can remember
- Some lotion or my thong
- Meditation crystals
- Undergarments, bread, pack of ham and mayo
- Cardboard cut out panda
- Street sign saying ‘She’s drunk’ and a picture frame
- My father’s beard softener
- Big sentimental carrying jug
- Paternity test
- WWE championship belt
- Harry Potter wand engraved with name ‘Alexander’
- Large sticker with a dancing cartoon cat that says ‘Spanky Fest’ on it
- I might have left my garden fence in the trunk.
- Jeep Liberty engine. Please call me
- I lost my wizard woman
- Three Japanese ceramic decorative cats – one gold, one black and one pink. All fist-sized.