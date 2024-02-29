Luke Davies, left, and Jesse Baird. Photo / Instagram

Qantas has reflected on the tragic death of flight attendant Luke Davies, who was allegedly murdered by police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon.

Davies, 29, began working with Qantas in September 2022 in Brisbane, moving to Sydney in November 2023 to work on the airline’s international flights.

Davies also enjoyed working with other airlines during his career as a flight attendant.

However, the star employee, along with his partner Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird, was allegedly murdered by Lamarre-Condon, reports reveal.

Qantas executive manager cabin crew Leeanne Langridge told news.com.au in a statement, “This is an incredibly sad time for those who worked alongside Luke Davies at Qantas.

“Luke was a much-loved member of the Qantas cabin crew community in Brisbane and Sydney.”

Langridge added that Davies was not only a dedicated employee but passionate about travel, with a zest for life and appreciation for time with family and friends.

“He will be deeply missed. The whole team at Qantas are thinking of Luke and Jesse’s loved ones.”

According to news.com.au, Qantas is offering ongoing emotional support to all Qantas employees who have been affected by Davies’ death, providing access to counselling services.

Davies was known for putting his passengers first, with a fellow flight attendant recounting how Davies spent more than eight hours looking after a man battling with severe dementia.

Brooke Walters said Davies was working in the first class cabin on a flight from Sydney to Singapore when a flyer told him her husband was struggling with the condition.

The pair were on their way Europe to see their son on what they expected to be the man’s final trip abroad.

“She was really saddened by it because she kept saying he was the most beautiful husband and kindest man, and she was losing him to this cruel disease,” Walters revealed to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Luke took it upon himself to care for them constantly.”

Luke Davies has been described as having a warm and kind-hearted personality, someone who went above and beyond. Photo / Instagram

Davies was reportedly by the couple’s side throughout the journey, consoling the man, assisting in tucking him in, choosing and putting a film on for him and even comforting his wife when she became overwhelmed with emotion.

“But the husband had deteriorated in the last three months really badly, so it was going to be their last trip to see their son, and Luke wanted it to be as comfortable as possible,” Walters told the news outlet.

“Luke was able to support not only [the wife] but the husband and make sure she was able to get the rest she needed before their next 14-hour flight”.

Walters added that Davies displayed a level of care that brought a tear to her eye.

She’s not the only co-worker who thinks the world of the late flight attendant. A cabin crew member who worked with Davies in the past said he was a good person, who was lovely both inside and out.

“I used to fly with Luke at Tigerair. Luke was originally ground services in Brisbane. One day I opened the L1 door and Luke was standing there smiling away. I said ‘You’re a handsome fella, you should be cabin crew’ and so he did!” they shared on Davies’ Instagram page.

“Before Luke’s life was tragically taken away from him, he was living his dream job as a Qantas international flight attendant.

“What a wonderful pleasure it was to have met you and to be your friend. I’m sorry you had your life tragically cut short way too soon. Fly high my friend.”

More than a week after Jesse Baird (centre) and Luke Davies (right) were allegedly murdered by police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon (left), homicide detectives were finally able to get the accused man to talk.

The investigation

Police on Tuesday confirmed two debris-covered bodies in surfboard bags - thought to belong to Jesse Baird, 26, and boyfriend Luke Davies, 29 - had been located at a property in Bungonia.

“It is an important time in this investigation [and] we’re very confident that we have located Luke and Jesse,” NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said.

“[Their families] have been waiting for news and each day, each hour was an agonising wait ... we’ve been working around the clock to find Luke and Jesse and I’m pleased that we have found them.”

The two men were allegedly murdered in the inner-city suburb of Paddington by Lamarre-Condon on February 19.

The senior constable, who had a brief relationship with Baird, allegedly twice attended a property at Bungonia after the double killing, once with an acquaintance who was unaware of the murders and a second time to move the men’s bodies to the nearby site.

Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said the bodies were located along a fence line at a property, about 20 minutes from a site police had searched in recent days.

“[The bodies] were in surf [board] bags which we allege were used to transport them from the house and Paddington,” Doherty said.

“They were covered in debris and the state of the bodies won’t be known until we do a proper crime scene examination.”