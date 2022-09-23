One of the new pou whenua at Kura Tawhiti/Castle Hill. Photo / DoC, Supplied

Three pou whenua carved posts were unveiled at Kura Tawhiti/Castle Hill this week as cultural guardians to the entrance of the popular landmark. Erected by Ngāi Tūāhuriri whānui and the Department of Conservation, it is hoped the carved kaitiaki will be taken note of by visitors and mark the significance of the area for mana whenua.



The pou whenua were installed as part of a significant upgrade to protect the cultural values of Kura Tawhiti and celebrate this important site, in collaboration between Ngāi Tūāhuriri whānui and the Department of Conservation/Te Papa Atawhai (DOC).



Prior to the pandemic the site saw 100,000 visitors a year.

The three pou whenua at Kura Tawhiti/Castle Hill. Photo / DoC, Supplied

The three pou whenua are part of an upgrade to the site, along with new information panels to better narrate the Ngāi Tūāhuriri/Ngāi Tahu history in the area. Ngāi Tūāhuriri is the local hapū, holding rangatiratanga over Kura Tawhiti/Castle Hill.

"This is an opportunity for place-based storytelling, for us to tell our stories, our way, for all visitors to enjoy," says Joseph Hullen, spokesperson for Ngāi Tūāhuriri.

He says new carvings will provide a visual presence to mark the tōpuni status of the whenua and its many-layered history.

Master carvers Fayne Robinson (Ngāi Tahu) and Riki Manuel (Ngāti Porou) worked to create the new shelter, pou and installations.

Kura Tawhiti / Castle Hill is one of 14 tōpuni sites across the South Island, recognised as culturally significant to Ngāi Tahu.

"It's incredibly rewarding to see the results of working with Ngāi Tūāhuriri whānui to restore their values into this site," said DoC's local operations director Jo Macpherson. The upgrade is also designed to protect the area's fragile ecosystem, she says.

Other upgrades include the construction of a new loop track, shelters and picnic tables.