Kayak with the penguins in the Antarctic this year. Photo / Intrepid Ocean Endeavor

From beach vacations to humpback meet-and-greets, the perfect holiday awaits.

Get the most out of your travel saves and use these hot deals to tick off dream countries and activities on your bucket list.

Escape the winter chill on a white beach

Make every day a beach day at the Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket with this exclusive offer. Stay eight nights for the price of four in a lavish Junior Suite surrounded by lush tropical gardens and a pristine white-sand beach. Wake up to daily breakfast and enjoy the convenience of return private airport transfers. Plus, indulge in a complimentary welcome drink coupon with a choice of one bottle of local beer, a glass of house wine, or a soft drink, as well as dinner for two. All this starting from just $749 pp twin share.

This offer is on sale until May 8 for travel between June 17 and 29, 2024. Airfares are additional. Subject to availability and change without notice.

Contact Travel Associates on 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/phuket/cape-panwa-hotel-phuket-18249752

Enjoy a tropical getaway in Phuket, Thailand. Photo / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket

Plan the ultimate family getaway on the Gold Coast

Fly to Australia and have the time of your life at the luxurious Gold Coast, Queensland. Stay for seven nights at the BreakFree Diamond Beach Resort in a two-bedroom Deluxe Apartment, including flights, from just $4399 per family of four. Relax and unwind in style at the hotel’s two lagoon-style pools and kiddie area, perfect for making a splash with the whole family. Plus, enjoy family admission to Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary and get up close to Australia’s wildlife, including adorable koalas.

Book by May 5 to secure your spot for stays between November 17 to December 3, 2024 and January 27, 2025 to March 31, 2025. Price based on two adults and two children travelling for seven nights. Subject to availability and change.

Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/holidays/au-qld-gold-coast/gold-coast-family-adventure-with-currumbin-wildlife-sanctuary-NZ44826

Treat the whole family to a trip to the Gold Coast. Photo / Getty Images

Conquer one of New Zealand’s iconic hikes

Journey through the stunning landscapes of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing before winter sets in with this discounted package. Hailed as one of New Zealand’s most iconic and spectacular hikes, the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, with its breathtaking volcanic landscapes, is a must-do for any outdoor enthusiast. Starting at $235 per person, this offer includes two nights’ accommodation at The Park Hotel Ruapehu in a King Double or Twin room for two people, full breakfasts, packed lunch for the crossing day, return transfers, and access to the hotel’s facilities, including free Wi-Fi and soothing outdoor hot tubs.

This offer is valid until April 30 for just $235 per person, $470 for two people or $705 for three people.

Call 0800 800 491 or email bookings@the-park.co.nz. For more info, visit visitruapehu.com/deals/ruapehu-deals/tongariro-alpine-crossing-package-at-the-park-hotel

Hike on New Zealand's iconic Tongariro Alpine Crossing.

Hangout with humpback whales on a 12-day trip to Antarctica

All aboard – the journey of a lifetime awaits. Embark on an unforgettable voyage to witness the incredible abundance of humpback whales on Intrepid Travel’s 12-Day Best of Antarctica: Whale Discovery expedition. Set sail towards the Antarctic Peninsula aboard the Ocean Endeavour, where you’ll witness these magnificent marine mammals migrate south to feed on krill. Admire the breathtaking scenery and wildlife surrounding you, including Gentoo and chinstrap penguins, fur seals, albatross, and, of course, the majestic views of the icebergs and glaciated mountains.

Level up this once-in-a-lifetime adventure by personalizing your trip with optional activities such as kayaking among icebergs, day paddling with expert guides, or taking photography lessons on the White Continent from a pro.

Intrepid Travel is excited to relaunch the Ocean Endeavour Flight + Expedition Package for the first three voyages of the 2024/25 season, as well as up to 20 per cent off their Antarctica Early Bird Offer. Book now until April 30, to secure a spot on a trip like no other.

Call 0800 600 610 or visit intrepidtravel.com/nz/antarctica/best-antarctica-whale-discovery-ocean-endeavour-149736 for more info

Meet one of the largest animals on Earth during an Antarctic cruise. Photo / 123rf

