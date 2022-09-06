Cruise holidays: 10 voyages of a lifetime

When you cruise through the Panama Canal, you can watch your ship being lifted to 25 metres above the water's lower level. Photo / Princess Cruises

From the relaxation of a Transatlantic crossing to penguin-spotting on an expedition voyage, a classic European river sailing, seeing the Northern Lights or sipping cocktails in the South Pacific, here are 10 "don't miss" cruise journeys from around the globe to tick off your list.

Experience the magic of Norway

Watch the Northern Lights dance across the sky in winter or take in the beauty of tumbling waterfalls and spot local wildlife during summer. At this time of year, the midnight sun ensures you won't miss a minute of the incredible scenery outside your window. Daylight 24/7 also means you can maximise sightseeing opportunities at every port. There are ships to suit every budget and type of traveller in Norway, from the family fun of the brand new Norwegian Prima to the sophistication and culinary delights of Oceania Cruises. Hurtigruten's ferries offer a free Classic Voyage to passengers who don't see the Northern Lights on winter sailings.

Go wild in the Kimberley

There is only one way to experience the remote Kimberley region in the north of Western Australia, and that's by sea. The Kimberley covers almost half a million square kilometres and offers cruise highlights such as powering through the Horizontal Waterfalls on a high-speed boat, viewing remote Aboriginal rock-art galleries, and exploring Montgomery Reef by zodiac. Beaches, waterholes and walking trails beckon and mighty waterfalls tumble down cliffs, so loud it is almost impossible to hear yourself speak. The beauty of this remote region is beyond compare.

Take a classic European river cruise

The toughest decision with this classic cruise journey is choosing your favourite river. The Rhine offers beautiful scenery and castles galore, the Danube is a must for culture lovers and the Rhone passes through some of France's most famous wine regions. If you enjoy immersing yourself in new destinations and staying active on holiday, Avalon Waterways offer Active & Discovery itineraries packed with hands-on inclusions like painting classes, jogging sightseeing tours, winery visits and cycling and hiking trips on a choice of rivers. Allow a few days at the beginning and end of your cruise to explore the highly sought-after European destinations such as Budapest, Lisbon, Paris, and Amsterdam, where river cruises start and end.

Family fun in the South Pacific

The South Pacific is even more gorgeous than the holiday brochures make out and the ideal cruise destination for a multi-generational holiday with activities to please everyone. Vila, the sleepy capital of Vanuatu, offers a charming slice of Pacific island life, Lifou has excellent snorkelling or you could enjoy a do-it-yourself mud spa at one of Lautoka's natural thermal pools in Fiji. With a few sea days at the end of each South Pacific itinerary, you'll have plenty of time to zip down Carnival Splendor's Green Lightning waterslide and ease your way back to reality before the ship docks.

Hang out with penguins in Antarctica

Spot whales breaching during breakfast, get up close and personal with curious penguins and hear the thundering crash of glaciers calving into the ocean on an Antarctica cruise. Most cruises depart from Ushuaia in Argentina but voyages are also available from New Zealand. Explorers such as Mawson, Scott, Shackleton and Amundsen departed from our region so there are many well-preserved huts from this bygone era of exploration - Mawson's Hut in Commonwealth Bay, Shackleton and Scott's Huts, and Borchgrevink's Hut in the Ross Sea, the oldest in Antarctica. New Zealand departures break up the open ocean crossing with a few days exploring the Subantarctic islands which offer amazing wildlife viewing opportunities.

Take the Transatlantic route

Crossing the Transatlantic is a rite of passage for many cruisers and can be surprisingly affordable due to the large number of sea days and limited number of ports. Queen Mary 2 offers regular week-long crossings from New York City to Southampton, or you could take a repositioning cruise to or from Europe to Central or South America on a mainstream line like Holland America or Princess Cruises. Life onboard settles into a comfortable rhythm with an expanded schedule of activities to keep everyone entertained. Onboard clocks are wound forward or back by one hour every day or two so passengers avoid the dreaded jetlag and arrive at their final destination feeling refreshed.

Meet the people of Papua New Guinea

If you enjoy tropical destinations but crave something more culturally meaningful than palm trees and colourful cocktails, Papua New Guinea could be just what you're looking for. With pristine beaches, traditional tribal villages and untouched ports, this destination is becoming a must-do for travellers seeking a unique mainstream cruise experience. Highlights include a rollicking raft ride to a top snorkelling spot on Kitava Island, a crazy game of Trobriand cricket with the locals or finding your own piece of paradise on the untouched Conflict Islands. Cruise on Pacific Encounter and you'll also get to try one of our region's newest ships.

Relive the elegance of cruising's golden era

Cunard's Queen Elizabeth offers a tantalising glimpse of days gone by, when traditions such as different restaurants for different classes of passengers, dressing for dinner and high tea served by white-gloved waiters were a quintessential part of cruising. The onboard atmosphere is friendly rather than fusty but dressing up for gala night is a must. Everyone wears their best and poses for photos on the Grand Staircase, spins around the dance floor with Cunard's convivial dance hosts and revels in the joy of experiencing a different era when glamour was all the rage. Voyages ranging from two to 28 nights are on offer during the ship's local summer season.

Indulge your passions on a theme cruise

Combine your love of cruising with another passion and you've got the perfect holiday on a theme cruise. Whether you're into symphonies, solar eclipses, photography or gardening, there will almost certainly be a theme cruise to suit. Onboard there are all the usual things you would expect to find on a cruise, plus a specialised programme of themed events, classes, lectures, and performances. A theme cruise is ideal for single travellers as it's easy to strike up a conversation with so many like-minded travellers onboard.

Sail through the Panama Canal

When you are transiting the Panama Canal it is worth braving the elements outside – no matter how wet or wild they may be - to see the towering black doors of the first lock clang shut and watch your ship being lifted up to 25 metres above the water's lower level. It doesn't take long before the lock is full, the doors in front open and the waters of the Panama Canal come into view. If you're short on time, it's possible to book a partial transit which only travels halfway through the locks so you can join shore excursions and also explore Panama.