Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Travel

Cruise holidays: 10 voyages of a lifetime

By Tiana Templeman
6 mins to read
When you cruise through the Panama Canal, you can watch your ship being lifted to 25 metres above the water's lower level. Photo / Princess Cruises

When you cruise through the Panama Canal, you can watch your ship being lifted to 25 metres above the water's lower level. Photo / Princess Cruises

From the relaxation of a Transatlantic crossing to penguin-spotting on an expedition voyage, a classic European river sailing, seeing the Northern Lights or sipping cocktails in the South Pacific, here are 10 "don't miss" cruise

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.