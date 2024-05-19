Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs has apologised for the increase in wait times for passport processing.

Almost a third of New Zealand passport applications in the past six weeks came through the “urgent processing” queue as travellers attempt to beat a backlog in processing.

An unintended consequence of the backlog could have the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) making hundreds of thousands of dollars in expedited passport applications.

The passports.govt.nz website carries a warning that a standard application is taking up to 10 weeks to process.

“If you need it sooner, consider using our urgent service,” says the website.

Figures shared with the Herald by the department show that of 69,960 passport applications made between 1 March, 20,824 went via the more expensive fast tracked route.

Around a tenth (6,205) of applicants, initially submitted via the “standard” service, paid to upgrade to “urgent” after concern it would not meet their travel deadline.

This comes after the Department of Internal Affairs issued an apology for the “sharp increase” in the average time it takes for a passport to be issued.

With an urgent adult application costing $412, double that of a standard ($206), the DIA received an additional $1,278,230 from applications which otherwise would have been standard applications.

The urgent application stream, which three working days to process, is reportedly unaffected by delays.

While there are a number of reasons travellers may choose to pay to speed up their processing - the backlog is contributing to this.

One traveller told the Herald they felt compelled to pay the extra fees or lose money on cancelling overseas travel.

“I had to upgrade to “urgent” to make sure the kids can come on holiday later this month,” they said.

They received the expedited passports within 24 hours of paying for the upgrade.

After contacting the passport service the family were given the option of either paying for the urgent service or withdrawing applications for a full refund.

The Department said that the backlog was due to a systems upgrade in March and additional resources were being made available to clear the backlog.

“DIA expected and planned for the system upgrade to temporarily affect productivity and passport timeframes, but the effect was sharper and more prolonged than expected,” read a statement from the Department last week.

Additional workforce had been deployed to resolve any production issues and help address delayas.

“Reducing wait times is a priority for the department,” said Maria Robertson, DCE service delivery and operations, adding that the gap between processing applications is narrowing.

Staff were “running weekend and overtime shifts to increase processing capacity” to clear what was described as a short-term backlog.

Currently the biggest delays in passport processing was due to passport photos not meeting guidelines or correspondence with applicants being left unanswered.

Advice to travellers waiting on delayed passports

Although just over half of passports are being dispatched in under three weeks, the DIA warns processing might currently take around 10 weeks.

However the advice to customers applying to passports remains the same:

Travellers needing a new passport should give as much time as possible ahead of travel, and allow for delivery and wait times given via the application web portal.

One of the most common factors delaying applications are passport photos. Applicants are advised to read the full guidance on pictures, as unsuitable photos will extend processing times.

Another common factor for delay is waiting on applicants to submit additional information. Travellers waiting on passports should check back on passport applications regularly, and respond promptly to requests from the DIA.

There are over 9000 passport applications awaiting further information from the customer, says the DIA.