Finally, an insider tip and popular trend, especially for islands and/or more isolated resorts, is to buy all-inclusive packages including flights, accommodation, and most meals as this avoids surprises and cost overruns.

The Pacific Island travel season is now extended from March right through to November. Photo / Supplied

Joel Katz - managing director in Australasia, Cruise Lines International Association

Cruise travel has become one of the strongest areas of international tourism and this is likely to build further into 2025 as demographics change and new cruisers come on board.

We are seeing an enormous amount of investment and creativity as cruise lines introduce new ships and new innovations to cater for an increasingly diverse range of guests. In 2025, 15 new ships are scheduled for launch around the world, and there are more than 70 new ships planned through to 2036. With record numbers of cruise passengers sailing globally, it’s a time of strong growth.

Among travellers, there are several major trends building in New Zealand and around the world. We are seeing a significant increase in first-time cruisers, and today 30% of guests are sailing on their first cruise.

We are also seeing an increasing number of younger cruisers, and the average age of a New Zealand cruise passenger is now just 49.3 years, down from 52.4 in 2019. Almost one-third of Kiwi cruisers are aged under 40, and Gen X and Millennials are now among the most passionate cruisers.

Cruising has also become a top choice for multi-generational travellers and it is now common to see larger family groups sailing together. More than a quarter of cruise guests today are sailing in groups of three to five generations.

At the same time, solo travel is another rising trend, and cruise lines are responding with increasing numbers of cabins designed for solo guests or promotional fares for those travelling alone.

Cruise travel has become one of the strongest areas of international tourism and this is likely to build further into 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Louise Levesque – general manager of brand at Trafalgar

As we look ahead to 2025, we’re seeing a shift towards more meaningful, immersive travel experiences. Travellers are no longer seeking just a destination— they’re looking to connect with the people, cultures and histories that define it. Whether it’s exploring the ancient ruins of Greece, or savouring a home-cooked meal in Tuscany, the future of travel is about deeper connections and authenticity.

Alice Ager - general manager, Australia and New Zealand for Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

With the much-anticipated opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt is set to become one of the most exciting travel destinations of 2025. For those seeking a unique and luxurious way to explore this ancient land, a Uniworld Boutique River Cruise along the Nile is a great choice.

The Nile, the lifeblood of Egypt, provides the perfect backdrop to explore iconic landmarks such as the Pyramids of Giza, the temples of Luxor, and the Valley of the Kings. In 2025, travellers will also have the opportunity to visit the newly opened Grand Egyptian Museum, which houses more than 50,000 ancient artefacts, including the treasures of Tutankhamun.

See Cairo and Egypt's ancient wonders on a Nile River cruise. Photo / Getty Images

Erin Mitchell - director of Her Tribe Travels

Simplified travel. From capsule travel wardrobes to carry-on bags only. Simplified travel is the trend for women in 2025.

But it doesn’t end there, we are looking for ways to simplify the travel journey. Think contactless check-in at hotels (using your smartphone as a key, checking in and bypassing reception), using Mobile Passport Control in the US for expedited arrival and airline apps where you can manage your booking online, add services, receive notifications and digital boarding passes – whatever simplifies the travel experience from start to finish is a game changer for 2025.

Sleep and wellness on the go is another big trend for 2025. Women are busy and exhausted so any opportunity for a good night’s rest en route will be well received whether travelling for business or pleasure.

Airlines are now offering sleep rituals (Air New Zealand for example offers a bliss snack mix, chamomile tea and sleep balm to help get that much-needed rest). Many hotels and resorts offer pillow menus, blackout curtains, wellness experiences such as essential oils that enhance sleep, meditation channels and soft mood lighting in the room.

Simplified travel is the trend for women in 2025. Photo / David Potaczala on Unsplash

Brett Mitchell - managing director ANZ at Intrepid Travel

Overtourism has been one of the over-riding themes in 2024 and it’s not going away in 2025.

Getting off the beaten track is a staple of Intrepid’s mantra but we fully expect to see travellers embrace this movement as they seek out more authentic experiences. In a recent Intrepid survey on travel attitudes and behaviours, 60% of New Zealanders said reports of overtourism impacted their desire to visit a destination. We expect to see this come to life through a combination of exploring lesser-known destinations, such as Accra in Ghana, and an increase in shoulder season travel.

All-women group trips are also booming - we’ve seen a 37% surge in all-women expeditions over the past year and 2025 will comfortably surpass this.

Solo female travellers cover a significant range, from younger women eager to see the world before settling into corporate life, to those whose children have grown up or those navigating new chapters, such as post-divorce. Women are venturing into new territories, on tailored trips and connecting with like-minded individuals as they embrace adventure and independence on their own terms.

In 2025, explore lesser-known destinations such as Accra in Ghana. Photo / Getty Images

Julie Jones - editor at Travel Without Limits

Travellers with access needs continue to seek holiday options that allow ease of travel. Despite the financial pressures many are experiencing, travel remains a priority.

Choosing destinations or experiences that stretch the holiday budget further is the current trend with Japan, Australia and New Zealand all proving good value for money.

Cruising ticks both boxes, with ships providing excellent accessibility and great bang for your buck with all-inclusive packages. Accessible cabins are in high demand, so travellers need to book well in advance.

The freedom of a road trip continues to be a popular choice for people living with disability. Not needing to adhere to an airline’s timetable and the confines of a plane make it attractive to families, individuals and couples.

There is a demand for accessible immersive nature and wildlife experiences. Beach wheelchairs, accessible bush walks and wildlife encounters are high on the wish list of many travellers. Post-pandemic travellers continue to value time in the great outdoors and Australia and New Zealand offer an abundance of accessible opportunities.

Although the budget doesn’t necessarily stretch as far when travelling to the United States, it continues to be a popular destination because of the exceptional accessibility facilities offered at many attractions.

Sensory bags, large print attraction guides, physical accessibility and tactile models indicate a firm commitment to ensuring all travellers, no matter their disability, have the best opportunity to enjoy their time at an attraction. Hotels in the US also offer pools and spas with hoist or seat access making a summer holiday fun for all.

Travellers with access needs continue to seek holiday options that allow ease of travel: Turquoise Bay in Western Australia. Photo / Travel Without Limits

Neil Rodgers, managing director at Adventure World

Moving beyond sustainability, the next wave is regenerative travel — travel that leaves a place better than before. This involves restoring natural environments, supporting local communities, and engaging in impactful conservation efforts.

As travellers seek more authentic experiences, community-centred travel will also be key in 2025: opportunities that involve local communities, showcasing their culture, traditions, and artisans in a way that enriches the lives of both the traveller and the local community.

Wildlife conservation will continue to grow in importance as travellers prioritise protecting natural ecosystems and endangered species.

Hotels in biodiverse areas will offer programmes that support local conservation efforts and minimise the impact of tourism on wildlife. Adventure World is making a difference with its innovative MAKE TRAVEL MATTER® programme. Travellers can now add exceptional experiences to their itineraries that give back to the destinations they visit.

Wildlife conservation will continue to grow in importance in 2025. Photo / Robin Stuart on Unsplash

Angie Forsyth - general manager of Corporate Traveller NZ

For business travel, we anticipate several key travel trends that reflect both new opportunities and changing traveller priorities.

One of the biggest shifts will be increased accessibility, with Qantas adding more capacity on key routes and Jetstar lowering domestic fares. These changes are expected to drive down costs, making travel more affordable for corporate travellers. Price relief will allow travellers to seek greater value, prioritising not just savings but also experiences that deliver meaningful returns.

“Bleisure” — combining business and leisure travel — will also continue to grow, especially for long-haul journeys. As work and travel merge, travellers are seizing the chance to extend business trips into mini-holidays, making the most of time abroad to explore, relax, and recharge.

Alongside this, we’re seeing a rise in premium travel, with wellness becoming a central focus. As people prioritise their wellbeing, they’re opting for premium economy or business class options to ensure comfort on longer journeys.

Businesses, too, are recognising the importance of wellness, supporting employees’ health by facilitating more comfortable travel options.

Overall, 2025’s travel trends reflect a renewed emphasis on value-driven choices, whether through cost savings, meaningful experiences or enhanced comfort.