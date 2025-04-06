What’s your best advice for stepping outside your food comfort zone when abroad?

Use your senses. If something smells great, it will usually taste good. But sometimes you have to flip that on its head because weird-smelling food is often the most delicious of all. If all that fails, don’t beat yourself up for passing on something that doesn’t appeal, just be polite about it!

Do a little research before you travel and seek out dishes the area is known for, such as barbeque in South Africa. Look for the classics and as your confidence and curiosity grow, continue to dive in.

I always choose fresh food, this usually showcases the best a destination has to offer. I also avoid battered or deep-fried dishes where I can only guess what lies beneath the coating.

Julie Biuso's trip will focus on South African cuisine. Photo / Supplied

Any tips for recreating meals you discover on holiday, back home?

It’s easy enough to photograph food with a phone, but a photo won’t capture the flavour. I take notes on my phone and jot down key ingredients or my impressions of the flavours and mouthfeel. These notes and pictures are invaluable once I’m back in my own kitchen. Then, I think it’s about capturing some of the experiences you enjoyed as much as the flavours. On this trip to South Africa, I will be the eyes and ears, recording our food experiences and adapting recipes for our home kitchens.

This is your first time visiting South Africa. What excites you most about this journey?

The stunning vistas and wildlife are, of course, alluring but what excites me most is the new wave of chefs taking the cuisine in an exciting new direction. Plus, I’m looking forward to sampling world-renowned wines. I also look forward to making new friends with my co-travellers and the people we meet on this trip – we’ll all be creating wonderful memories together.

What are one of the dishes or cooking techniques you’ll explore on the tour?

I’m excited to learn more about the ancient spice routes and how spices have given a unique flavour to Cape Malay dishes. We will learn how to make our own Masala blends and how to balance the delicate flavours of Cape Malay curries. Then there is that sparkling seafood sizzling on the braai, dressed with limes and coriander or a splash of tamarind. Fresh, zingy, healthy and deeply delicious.

What do you hope travellers take away from this experience beyond great meals and wine?

When you go on an exclusive trip like this, you want to feel special, taken care of, and part of a group of friends. That’s my role: to make everyone feel welcome to ensure we all have a fun and memorable experience.

Many people make life-long friends on these tours, some even begin taking annual trips together. Group travel is great for people who might not necessarily feel comfortable about travelling on their own. I’ve felt a little apprehensive about going to South Africa in the past, and that’s why I have chosen to go with Travel Encounters. They specialise in this sort of intimate hosting, the itineraries are filled but not too busy, and the travel and experiences are seamlessly delivered; it is a well-oiled machine where your hosts have thought of everything!

Details

Uniquely South African is a 14-day, fully immersive food and wine adventure, designed by New Zealand business, Travel Encounters.

For more information visit travelencounters.co.nz.