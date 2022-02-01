Bryte's Restorative Bed can already be enjoyed at The London West Hollywood. Photo / Bryte

New York may be the city that never sleeps but visitors are in for some solid shut-eye with one hotel offering a suite dedicated to slumber.

This week, Park Hyatt New York launched 'Sleep Suite by Bryte'; five 900-square-foot rooms that each feature a king-size Restorative Bed by Bryte.

At first glance, this may seem like a typical hotel bed but underneath its crisp white linens is an artificial intelligence-powered mattress that helps guests fight jet lag, fall asleep quicker and stay asleep longer.

Created by Silicon Valley tech startup, Bryte, The Restorative Bed monitors heart rate, temperature, respiratory rate and motion and adjusts temperature and shape in response.

Like any good technology, the bed learns from experience, and after entering their sleep preferences, returning guests can tap into their 'personal bed profile'.

Led by CEO Ely Tsern PhD, Bryte's team consists of leaders in AI, software, robotics, and sleep science. The company's advisory board also includes doctors from Stanford University and is led by Dr Matthew Walker, Founder and Director of the UC Berkeley Center for Human Sleep Science, and best-selling author of "Why We Sleep."

While the bed is the obvious piece de resistance, the room also comes with sleeping masks, sleep-related books, essential oil diffusers and high-quality linens.

"We're thrilled to partner with Bryte and offer our guests a truly personalized and restorative sleep experience," Park Hyatt New York's area vice president and general manager Peter Roth said in a statement.

"As the pandemic has impacted the sleep health of so many people, we're proud to be able to provide a relaxing space that not only helps guests better their sleep but works to improve their overall health and wellbeing."

Rates for the Bryte Restorative Sleep Suite start at US$1,445 (NZ$2180). The hotel also offers a third complimentary night, which can be applied through to September 1, 2022.