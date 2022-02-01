Misery Bay has been named the best beach in Australia for 2022. Photo / @merrwatson

It's no secret Kiwis are spoiled by some of the best beaches around, so it makes sense that, when we go travelling, we want to know the top spots to visit.

Fortunately, Australian coastal veteran and Tourism Australia appointed Friend of Australia, Brad Farmer AM did the hard yards and judged Australia's Best Beach competition for 2022.

After writing about beaches for almost 40 years and visiting most of Australia's accessible beaches, few people are more qualified for the job of a judge.

This year, the top 20 winners consist of a range of stunning spots; some surrounded by nature, some just a stone's throw from city centres and others with a deep cultural connection to Austalia's First Nations people.

Brad Farmer AM has been researching and writing about beaches for 40 years. Pic Photo / James Bonnor

Taking out the top spot is Western Australia's Misery Beach. Found near Albany, one glance at the white sandy banks and bright blue water makes it obvious why this beach was considered the best of the bunch.

According to Tourism Australia's Managing Director Phillipa Harrison, Farmer explored Australia's coastline, nearby islands and inland to create the "exceptional list of beaches".

"We have some of the best beaches in the world here in Australia, which is why they are part of the Australian way of life and why 70 per cent of international visitors enjoy a coastal experience when they visit Australia," Harrison added.

Scenic coastal views from Horseshoe Bay Beach, South West Rocks, which came in second. Photo / @chistophermederphotography

Farmer has been known to shake up the Australian best beach list.

In 2020 he set a national precedent by including inland river beaches and lakes on the list, recognising the value of water experiences in regional and rural Australian communities.

This year, every state and territory has a moment in the sun and includes beaches from Christmas Island (Indian Ocean Territories) and K'Gari (formerly named Fraser Island), Mots Beach at the mouth of the Snowy River and Murrays Beach in Jervis Bay Territory.

Considering the fact that Australia has the largest number of beaches of any country in the world, the task of narrowing them down to the 'top 20' is no easy feat.

Nonetheless, below are some worth a spot on your beach bucket list according to Farmer.

Australia's Best Beaches 2022

1. Misery Beach Albany, WA

2. Horseshoe Bay South West Rocks, NSW

3. The Spit Gold Coast, QLD

4. Flaherty's Beach Yorke Peninsula

5. Loch Ard Gorge Port Campbell, VIC

6. The Neck Bruny Island, TAS

7. Blue Pearl Bay Whitsundays, QLD

8. Depot Beach South Coast, NSW

9. Murrays Beach Jervis Bay Territory, ACT/NSW

10. Dundee Beach Darwin, NT

11. Dudley Beach Newcastle, NSW

12. Thompsons Beach Cobram, Rural, VIC

13. Coogee Beach Perth, WA City of Cockburn

14. Mots Beach Marlo, VIC Travis Godfredson

15. Alexandria Bay Noosa, QLD

16. Emu Bay Kangaroo Island, SA

17. Lake Wabby K'Gari (Fraser Is), QLD

18. Congwong Beach Sydney, NSW

19. Jellybean Pool Blue Mountains, NSW

20. Ethel Beach Christmas Island, IOT