Parasail over migrating humpback whales in Western Australia. Photo / Cicerellos-Jet-Adventures

Each week in Reset Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

A whale of a good time

Why observe humpback whales from a boat when you can parasail over the top of them? Parasail Whale Watching departs from Fremantle Harbour and glides over Western Australia’s waters by parasail, catching a glimpse of the humpback whale migration as they pass along Perth’s (Boorloo) coast and around Rottnest Island (Wadjemup). Parachuting tours run from now until November 15 - the first of their kind in Australia. cicerellosjetadventures.com.au/parasail-whale-watching-perth

Parasail Whale Watching glides over Western Australia’s waters by parasail. Photo / Cicerellos-Jet-Adventures

Cherry picked

Hamilton’s NZ Cherry Blossom Festival is taking place right now, but don’t fret if you missed it, there’s still a chance to enjoy the new blooms next weekend. Head down to the English Cherry Tree Manor to make the most of the festival finale. On Saturday, jazz and dance will be performed in various parts of the garden, while on Sunday the Bridgerton Spring Ball will come to life, complete with regency costumes, dance lessons, croquet and street performers. No dress? No worries, you can buy one on-site. blossfest.com/Home

Hamilton’s NZ Cherry Blossom Festival. Photo / Supplied

Sail away

Enjoy a three-day cultural experience of Djagun Bunda on the Great Barrier Reef with the Taribelang Overnight Experience, courtesy of the award-winning eco-tourism group, Lady Musgrave Experience. Hosted by Taribelang Bunda guides and a crew of marine bios, chefs and guides, learn about rich Aboriginal culture alongside coral and marine life. Come nightfall, guests sleep on board the Lady Musgrave HQ pontoon, either under the stars on a glamping bed or in the underwater observatory. Sailing dates are October 6-8 and November 11-13. ladymusgraveexperience.com.au/taribelang-overnight-experience

Spend the night aboard the Lady Musgrave HQ. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Mumm’s the word

For a limited time only, Wellington’s acclaimed seafood restaurant Shed 5 is hosting Shed 5 Hundred Reasons, an exclusive event that gives guests the chance to win scores of luxurious gifts courtesy of G.H. Mumm Champagne. Prizes range from Megisti sailing vouchers to Ecoya sets and a trip for two to Auckland-based tennis tournament the ASB Classic. On now until the prizes run out. shed5.co.nz

Win scores of luxurious gifts courtesy of G.H. Mumm Champagne at Wellington seafood restaurant Shed 5. Photo / Supplied

RAW talent

The Raglan Arts Weekend (RAW) is held every October over Labour Weekend (October 21-23) and showcases the very best of Raglan’s talent. Visit more than 60 artists working in a diverse range of media such as silk fabrics, ceramics, jewellery and more, as well as more traditional art forms like painting and illustration. This year’s event hosts 32 new artists and the launch of The Hatch, an emerging artists exhibition. raglanartsweekend.nz