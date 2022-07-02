Niue's extensive limestone caves boast striking blue waters. Photo / Getty Images

Niue welcomes Kiwi travellers again from this week and there's never been a better time to visit this spectacular rock in the South Pacific.

When it comes to island havens, Niue lets its individuality shine. Here, you won't find long sandy stretches but, with rocky coves and countless caves, rainforest trails and some of the best snorkelling, diving and stargazing around, the tiny atoll more than holds its own in natural wonders. With borders now open to Kiwi travellers for the first time in two and a half years, here are some must-do's to add to your Niue wish list.

Marvel at humpback whales

Nuie is one of the world's largest upraised coral atolls and its deep waters right by the shore allow whales to swim close to the island. So close, in fact, that it's not uncommon to hear whale calls and the slapping of fins at night. Islanders are often treated to whale activities right outside their front door and diners at the balcony of Matavai Resort restaurant can sometimes spot whales putting on a show from their table. July to October is when the humpback whales are most active in the island's waters and to get even closer, book your marine-friendly whale-watching trip with Niue Blue or Fish Niue Charters.

Scenic Matavai Resort, where diners can often watch whales while eating dinner. Photo / supplied

Snorkel in some of the world's clearest water

Thanks to the island's porous limestone and lack of lakes and streams, rainwater filters to the sea without sediment, meaning clear water for taking in the ocean sights. With visibility up to 80m, divers and snorkellers are treated to an easily accessible world of marine wonders. Top spots include Avatele, Utoko and the turquoise-blue Limu Pools, and the sheltered coves mean ocean explorers of all skill levels can get in on the action.

The island is a paradise for snorkellers and divers. Photo / Supplied

Explore hidden caves and clifftop trails

Whether it's walking the reef at low tide or taking a dip in a swimming hole inside a cave, it's not hard to find film-like scenery in Niue. Anapala, with its 155 steps into an echoey chasm and freshwater pool, is one of the best-known reef walks, while Hio track takes adventurers to a small sandy bay with caves at low tide. Historic Matapa Chasm, once the bathing place of Niue's kings, is another unmissable spot.

Checklist: Niue

Niue's borders reopened to visitors on June 27. Before flying, travellers to Niue need to submit a Traveller Declaration form, which includes proof of Covid-19 vaccination status. A negative Covid-19 test result must be submitted no more than 48 hours before your flight.

For details, see covid19.govt.nu, and for travel inspiration, visit niueisland.com