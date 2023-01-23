Rail to Sail: The Orient Express will be launching their first cruise ship, the sail powered Silenseas in 2026. Photo / Supplied, Accor

The words ‘Orient Express’ conjure rail more readily than sail, but that could soon change.

140 years after the beginning of the luxury train line, the Express is branching out into hotels, hospitality and now luxury yachts. Their first ship is not just any yacht.

When the Orient Express Silenseas is launched in 2026 she will be the world’s largest sailing ship. At 220-metres-long and a tonnage of 22,300 UMS, she blows all competition out of the water.

Larger than even the historic SV Golden Horizon the Silenseas is a more than a new direction for the luxury train brand, it will be a record-breaker.

CEO of Accor Sébastien Bazin says that the ship marks a “new chapter” in the history of the famous train line.

“This exceptional sailing yacht, with roots in Orient Express’ history, will offer unparalleled service and refined design spaces, reminiscent of the golden age of mythical cruises,” he said, following he announcement of the ship’s order from Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

The return to big rig sailing is more than a nod to the golden era of luxury tourism in the French Riviera. It follows the interests of a more discerning, eco-conscious luxury traveller.

Orient Express Silenseas will debut in 2026. Photo / Maxime d'Angeac & Martin Darzacq for Orient Express, Accor

As well as 1500-square metres of rigging for wind propulsion, the ship will also be powered by liquified natural gas, which shipwrights Chantiers de l’Atlantique says will make the Silenseas a benchmark for environmentally sustainable cruising.

With room for 54 suites, the ship is extremely large for a sailing ship, but small by most cruise standards. However she will eventually be joined by a second Orient Express ship on order from the shipwrights.

The Orient Express acquired the historic Minerva Hotel in Rome. Photo / Accor, Supplied

Orient Express leaves the rails for hotel and cruise brands

After almost one and a half centuries on the rails, the owners of the Orient Express have big ambitions for the luxury brand.

With the makings of a French hospitality franchise, next year sees the launch of two Orient Express hotels, the Palazzo Donà Giovannelli in Venice and La Minerva in Rome.

Although these hotels are close to train stations as part of a new Italian rail itinerary, they show a desire from Accor to diversify away from just rolling stock.

Still with the resurgence of rail travel in Europe and a trend for slower luxury travel, trains remain an important part of the expanding empire.

Carriage of the train formerly known as Nostalgie-Istanbul-Orient-Express in Poland. Photo / Xavier Antoinet, Supplied





2024 will see the launch of La Dolce Vita line with Italian-inspired passenger carriages but also the launch of La Nostalgie - a renovated train of 12 original carriages from the 1920s.

The classic train configuration will carry its first passengers from Istanbul to Paris ahead of the Paris Olympics in August, exactly 100 years after the 1912 Games.