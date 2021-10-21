Open call for polar explorers: Antarctic Climate Expedition with Sylvia Earle

Explorer's wanted: Sylvia Earle will be leading the Antarctic summit with Aurora. Photo / Supplied, Denna Wong, Unsplash

An adventure travel company is calling for applicants to join them on a world-first expedition to Antarctica.

Australian-based Aurora Expeditions is holding a Climate Summit for "thought leaders and adventurers" in one of the most pristine and diverse wildernesses in the world, the Antarctic Peninsula.

There is limited space for 100 guests to join the 'invitation only' conference aboard the brand new ship the Sylvia Earle.

To compete with demand, applications for berths are invited to submit an expression of interest via the Aurora website.

100 guests are invited to attend the Climate Summit in Antarctica. Photo / Graham Meyer, Unsplash

A spokesperson for the cruise said that they will be choosing applicants from as wide a range as possible.

"The expedition welcomes registrations of interest from thought-leaders in the fields of science, art, education and economics, alongside inquisitive teenagers," they said.

In partnership with the Ocean Geographic, the 12 day sailing will be sailing out of Ushuaia, Argentina and finishing in Punta Arenas, Chile, in February 2023.

Named in honour of the American marine biologist and explorer, Dr Earle will be present to lead the summit and expeditions into Antarctica.

Aurora and Dr Earle will be using the expedition to create a feature documentary and a book on the threats to the Antarctic Region.

The Sylvia Earle, Aurora's new ship. Photo / Supplied

"This will be a climate expedition like no other that can have a real impact on the future of our relationship with life on Earth," she said in a statement.

Explorer Dr Sylvia Earle will be heading the summit on the new ship from Aurora. Photo / Supplied

"The stories and images from this game-changing expedition aim to encourage the way people see and understand the Antarctic," said Aurora CEO, Monique Ponfoort.

This will be no polar voyage of hardship passengers aboard the brand new ship will be able to enjoy the new cruisers facilities

Built with comfort in mind, passengers will be the first to enjoy observation areas, mud-room and spa.

The Earle is built around the Ulstein X Bow, which is designed to cut through rough South Ocean with greater efficiency.

Cabins for the 100 passengers selected to participate in the summit start at USD $22,742 per person, which a spokesperson for the company said was "comparable to other Antarctic expeditions".

Guest panel of conservationists and ocean luminaries will be announced at a later date through Aurora's partnership with Ocean Geographic.

For more information and to submit an expression of interest visit auroraexpeditions.com.au