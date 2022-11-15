One sign travel is returning to normal in the US

The American Automobile Association forecast travel to be high over the Thanksgiving period in the US. Photo / Unsplash

Thanksgiving is coming and in some US states, travel is forecast to be the busiest in almost two decades.

In Florida, 2.9 million people will travel 80 km or more for Thanksgiving; 50,000 (2 per cent) more than the previous year and almost 22,000 more than in 2019 according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Overall, Thanksgiving travel is yet to make a total recovery; more than 54.6 million Americans plan to travel 80km or more for the holiday, which is slightly below pre-pandemic numbers.

The holiday will take place on Thursday, November 24.

AAA Vice President of Travel Debbie Haas said travel was a top priority for Americans however gas prices and other inflationary pressures were a challenge.

In Florida, the highest daily average price for gas during Thanksgiving was US$3.46 per gallon ($1.48 per litre), in 2013. This year, prices have hovered around $3.55 per gallon ($1.53 per litre)

Despite this, 2.7 million, or 91 per cent of Thanksgiving travellers in Florida will drive to their holiday destination. This is an increase of 28,000 people from 2021.

Across the US, 89 per cent of all Thanksgiving travellers will drive according to AAA.

“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from travelling to be with family and friends,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins, who said travellers often combat higher gas prices by cutting costs in other areas.

“We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travellers look to offset the added cost by staying in a less expensive hotel or spending less on shopping and dining out,” he said.

In airports, air travel is up nearly 8 per cent over Thanksgiving, compared to 2021. An estimated 4.5 million Americans will fly to their Thanksgiving destinations.

According to flight, hotel, and rental car bookings for Thanksgiving week, AAA found the top domestic destinations for the holiday.

Orlando and Anaheim topped the list for the third year running, followed by Las Vegas, New York, Atlanta and Phoenix.