Taranaki has been named one of the world's best 'offbeat' tourism destinations. Photo / Tyler Lstovich, Unsplash

Define: offbeat?

The lonely planet has published a guide of 100 places that march to the beat of their own drum, in a search for the most unusual and off-the-radar destinations for 2023.

Unsurprisingly two Kiwi locations have come up tops. The weird and wonderful Taranaki district and Rakiura / Stewart Island were named among the world's best offbeat destinations. But what does that actually mean?

These are places not just off-the-beaten-track but decidedly "offbeat", out of place or just odd.

Offbeat is a guide that claims to have collected a collection of alternatives to challenge travellers.

A term from musical notation, these jazzy destinations are not crowd pleasers. But if you dig it, you dig it.

By virtue of being "not for everyone", they are a sure fire way to avoid the masses.

Groovy.

Sunshine and World music at WOMAD in New Plymouth. Photo / Glenn Jeffey

Editor Lorna Parkes - who would like you to know, she visited Bhutan before it was cool - says the collection was created as an antidote to "Overtourism".

"Offbeat was born out of a desire to spotlight alternatives to the world's well-trammelled travel highlights."

It's not just about bragging rights but about travel as a force for good and spreading the tourist dollar to places beyond the resort.

Taranaki and Manawatu consistently saw the lowest number of international tourism nights in the North Island pre-pandemic but the Lonely Planet say there is a new breed of traveller looking for novel experiences.

Look out New Plymouth, there are Hipsters inbound!

"Whether it's lesser-known National Parks in North America, gorgeous yet surprisingly less frequented cities across Europe, or islands off Australia and New Zealand that remain relatively crowd-free," Lonely Planet's senior director of sales for New Zealand Chris Zeiher says he has already added several to his wish list.

For the birds: Stewart Island / Rakiura has been named one of the 100 best offbeat places. Photo / Tom Young, Unsplash

Taranaki

Hard to get to, even more difficult to miss - the Lonely Planet advises international travellers to make the detour to the conical maunga.

Comparing SH45 favourably to California's Hwy 1 the guide advises anyone heading to New Zealand for a tramping holiday to head to Taranaki.

Pouakai Crossing is the "gaining a reputation as one of the world's best one-day outdoor adventures to rival Tongariro."

While there isn't any "offbeat" syncopation per se, the WOMAD music festival gets a special shout out as one to book ahead for.

Golden Bay, Stewart Island. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Stewart Island

Rakiura also makes the cut as the definitive "end-of-the-world island".

If you hate crowds, you've come to the right place, summarises the Lonely Planet.

Top tips for first timers include snorkelling at Ulva Island or pub quiz by royal approval at the South Seas Hotel. Six years on, Prince Harry's visit still makes for guide book trivia.

"The independent and resourceful human population numbers just 400," says Lonely Planet.

Stewart Island is for the birds.



Offbeat is published by the Lonely Planet. RRP US$35