Brelis said she alerted them as a courtesy but the crew member cut her off and Brelis felt the situation was taken out of her control.

“I don’t want to be this person, I don’t want to be crying, I just want to be on my flight home so I could see my doctor and figure out why this is happening,” she said, but did not disclose the exact medical issue.

Brelis emphasised she had flown Delta for years and had no issues in the past but felt dismissed and embarrassed as she was escorted off the plane.

Her luggage remained on board and travelled without her.

“Food allergies, as stupid as they sound, are a disability,” she said, adding that she was disappointed by how it was handled, especially as she travelled with EpiPens and had often flown Delta with no issue.

“Should I not have said I have an allergy?” she asked viewers.

Brelis told the New York Post she was often seated in the back of the plane or a section where people around her were asked to refrain from eating shellfish.

In the comments, many expressed sympathy towards Brelis but others suggested there was “more to this story”.

Others questioned whether Brelis had alerted the airline ahead of her flight, which passengers typically must do to ensure they can be accommodated.

Some criticised her choice of the phrase ‘kicked off’ as she had been rebooked on another flight.

In a follow-up video, Brelis claimed Delta said she must be deemed fit to fly by Medair, a medical consultation service. Eventually, she was rebooked on to a redeye flight but decided to cancel her flight and rebook with JetBlue.

Travellers with allergies must complete a form or contact the Accessibility Services team before their flight according to Delta’s website.

Delta said it was committed to helping travellers with allergies fly comfortably, according to its website.

“While we are unable to guarantee a peanut-free or allergen-free flight or prohibit other customers from carrying these products on board, we strive to make reasonable accommodations for your needs,” reads a page about allergies.