Crew attempted to come up with a resolution involving authorities from Vanuatu and New Caledonia to send a helicopter or plane to Mystery Island to pick up the passenger and take them to a hospital for adequate medical treatment.

This was unsuccessful. The Explorer had to leave Mystery Island to travel seven hours to Mare, New Caledonia, where the French Army sent a military helicopter to take the passenger off the cruise ship and to Noumea for medical treatment.

The Pacific Explorer made a seven-hour detour to Mare, New Caledonia, so the passenger could be rescued. Photo / Cruise Mapper

Footage provided to the Herald captured the dramatic incident taking place, with the unwell passenger giving a wave to passengers as they were taken to safety.

“Hundreds of people stood up on the top deck to get a view, but frankly, everyone was just hoping the person would be okay,” a passenger told the Herald.

“They gave us a wave as they got winched up and everyone started clapping and cheering.”

The passenger said the cruise “is full of Kiwis” and there’s a “strong chance the unwell person is a Kiwi”.

They said it was unfortunate that passengers had to miss Mystery Island, but “you can’t help becoming seriously unwell”.

Passengers wait for a French Army helicopter to arrive to rescue a passenger from the Pacific Explorer cruise ship. Photo / Supplied

“The timing was unlucky. If they had fallen unwell in Port Vila or Norfolk Island, it would have been an easy trip to seek medical treatment. They just happened to get sick at the one place furthest away from medical attention.

“I don’t know how common or rare this is, but it’s pretty wild to think someone had to be plucked from a moving ship in the middle of the ocean.”

A spokesperson for P&O Cruises Australia released a statement this morning after the rescue.

“Pacific Explorer cancelled a visit to Mystery Island yesterday (Tuesday) because a guest needed urgent medical attention. The guest was cared for by our onboard team until the medical evacuation could take place, off New Caledonia.

“We thank the authorities in New Caledonia for assisting us. We thank our guests for their understanding.

Passengers watch on as a French Army helicopter arrives to rescue a passenger suffering a medical emergency from the Pacific Explorer cruise ship. Photo / Supplied

“Pacific Explorer is currently on a 10-day cruise from Auckland and will return to Auckland as scheduled on Friday.”

The Pacific Explorer returned to Auckland in August 2022 after international borders reopened to tourists and has since operated many newsworthy cruises.

In September last year, the cruise ship intercepted a yacht in distress in the middle of the night, providing medical care to one of the people rescued from the deadly incident. Weeks later, it aided in an emergency rescue of an Australian ocean rower whose boat capsized in waters 10 hours north of Noumea.

The Herald reported in June that all sailings on the Pacific Explorer will be cancelled from March 2, 2025, as P&O Cruises Australia closes and operations are absorbed into its parent company, Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line. It is scheduled to sail from Auckland for the final time on October 30 and arrive in Melbourne five nights later.

