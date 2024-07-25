According to Musolino, the switch activates an air-powered lever, making it easier for the cabin crew to close heavy lockers, which can hold up to 58kg of luggage.

The instructional video has garnered almost a million views on TikTok, with users expressing their interest in the hidden switch.

One user wrote, “That’s actually cool”

While another who has seemingly spotted the mystery button previously but had no idea what it was says, “I always wondered what those were on 777s”

But wait, there’s more.

Musolino shared with news.com.au that the plane cabin has a few more hidden switches that only the flight crew knows about.

There is also a ‘special button’ located under the armrest on exit row seats that acts as a recliner lock - to ensure seats are locked upright for take-off and landing.

As Musolino explains, “After take-off, cabin crew will unlock the seats so those seated in the emergency exit rows can recline their seat like everyone else.”

Earlier this year, Virgin Australia’s cabin crew won AirlineRatings.com’s Airline Excellence Awards for 2024 award for the sixth year in a row, after being judged by editors against more than 350 carriers from around the world.