Who knew loading the overhead cabins could be this easy?
A Virgin Australia flight attendant recently revealed a “secret” switch on the plane’s overhead locker, and it turns out, almost no one knew about it.
In a viral TikTok video posted on the airline’s official TikTok channel, Virgin Australia cabin manager David Musolino introduces the gas spring assist button, located on the overhead lockers on Virgin aircraft, and demonstrates how it helps cabin crew during the flight.
Read more: Flight attendant reveals what really happens on a private jet
Musolino explains, “The switch triggers the air-powered lever that helps the cabin crew close the locker when it’s quite heavy.”