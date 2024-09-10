The world's busiest airport. Photo / Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

A Delta Air Lines plane had its tail ripped off after it collided with another plane as it prepared to take off at an airport in Atlanta Georgia.

On Tuesday at 10.10 local time, Delta Air Lines flight 295 was getting ready for departure from the busy Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and heading for Tokyo when its wingtip “struck the tail” of a smaller jet operated by the same airline, Endeavor Air Flight 5526, the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said in a statement.

Speaking to CNN, Delta Air Lines spokesperson Anthony Black said no one was injured and passengers on the Endeavour flight, bound for Louisiana, were returned to the terminal by bus.

The FAA is investigating.

Photos and video on social media show the smaller aircraft’s tail detached from the main body surrounded by emergency aviation authorities.