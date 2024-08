”The two trucks are there to ensure the area is safe.”

A SunLive reader at Surf Shack says that a plane has crashed into another plane on the ground at the Waihī airfield.

“It has attempted to take off but hasn’t left the ground and run into another plane.”

“Everybody is safe,” says the reader, who asked for their name not to be used.

“The fire engine is on its way.”

A resident of the area told the Bay of Plenty Times they had seen four or five fire trucks go by. Another said they saw two fire trucks leaving the area.

At Hato Hone St John spokesman said two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle were at the scene. No injury information was available.

A police spokesperson says police are responding to an incident at Waihī Beach Airfield reported around 1.15pm.

