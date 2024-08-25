READ MORE: Behind the scenes at the All Blacks Experience at Sky City

Ian Jones is the new general manager at All Blacks Experience.

Time travel through Charlie Dawes’ photography exhibition

Learn more about New Zealand’s past through the Charlie Dawes: Everybody’s Artist Photographer exhibition at Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi, the latest exhibition to debut at the Treaty Grounds, running from August 26 to November 10.

Charles Peet Dawes was a photographer with a studio in Kohukohu from about 1892 to around 1925. After finding his works at a second-hand store in Auckland in the 1970s and then again in Kaitaia in 2012, an exhibition of his work is now available, showcasing New Zealand history.

Visitors can view 65 black and white reproductions from the Charlie Dawes Photographic Collection, including the 1898 Dog Tax War in Hokianga. At the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, curator Owen Taituha said, “The Charlie Dawes photographic exhibition provides rich insights of what the Hokianga harbour looked like over 100 years ago.” waitangi.org.nz

Learn more about New Zealand's history through Charlie Dawes' photographs. Photo / Charlie Dawes Exhibition

New flights and tiny home retreats on the Sunshine Coast

Jetstar’s new year-round flights from Auckland to the Sunshine Coast are launching this December.

Why not make the most of it and check out a new tiny home retreat in the region? Into The Wild’s latest offering is Tiny Aahana. This serene home nestled in Queensland’s lush landscape straddles the Sunshine Coast’s hinterland and is enveloped by rolling green hills. The miniature abode is big on luxury and features a relaxing stay for six guests, equipped with an outdoor bathtub and breathtaking views. Learn more at intothewildescapes.com.

Go on a relaxing trip with Into the Wild's Tiny Aahana. Photo / Doe and Deer Photography

Lonely Planet redefines Australian travel

Lonely Planet is championing a new look and focus on the way we travel with their new suite of Australian guides. Tailored for different kinds of travellers, these new guides offer fresh insights, local secrets, and diverse voices - all from the expertise of Lonely Planet’s dedicated team of local writers.

Many are exciting first editions, with a new essay and storybook section to spark discussion about Australian culture and history. Check out the highly anticipated Experience Australia guide, the new Pocket Sydney and Pocket Melbourne along with various other new titles. Find out more by visiting shop.lonelyplanet.com/collections/all.

Discover Australia through Lonely Planet's new guides. Photo / Lonely Planet

Visit the newly renovated Hawaiian haven

OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa on the breathtaking Kona Coast on Hawaii’s Big Island has unveiled its stunning US$60 million ($97.7m) renovation, transforming its 22-acre (8.9ha) property into a luxurious getaway. With 511 modernised rooms and suites with stunning ocean views of the Kona coast, the resort seamlessly blends tradition with contemporary elegance. Visit outrigger.com/hawaii to learn more.