Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.
Ian Jones becomes All Blacks Experience’s new GM
Rugby enthusiasts visiting Auckland may have a rare chance to meet one of New Zealand’s rugby legends, as Ian Jones MNZM (Ngāi Tahu, Kāti Huirapa ki Puketeraki) becomes the newly appointed general manager of the All Blacks Experience.
Previously an advisory group member, Jones will now channel his passion and expertise from his 105-game career into improving the tour for visitors who want to learn what it’s like to be an All Blacks player. “My vision is to share the wairua of who the All Blacks are and for all New Zealanders to be proud of our shared story. It’s here that we can inspire the next generation of tamariki to dream.”
Opened in December 2020, the All Blacks Experience is an interactive experience brought by the collaboration between Ngāi Tahu Tourism and New Zealand Rugby. For more information on the All Blacks Experience, visit experienceallblacks.com.
Time travel through Charlie Dawes’ photography exhibition
Learn more about New Zealand’s past through the Charlie Dawes: Everybody’s Artist Photographer exhibition at Te Kōngahu Museum of Waitangi, the latest exhibition to debut at the Treaty Grounds, running from August 26 to November 10.
Charles Peet Dawes was a photographer with a studio in Kohukohu from about 1892 to around 1925. After finding his works at a second-hand store in Auckland in the 1970s and then again in Kaitaia in 2012, an exhibition of his work is now available, showcasing New Zealand history.
Visitors can view 65 black and white reproductions from the Charlie Dawes Photographic Collection, including the 1898 Dog Tax War in Hokianga. At the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, curator Owen Taituha said, “The Charlie Dawes photographic exhibition provides rich insights of what the Hokianga harbour looked like over 100 years ago.” waitangi.org.nz
New flights and tiny home retreats on the Sunshine Coast
Jetstar’s new year-round flights from Auckland to the Sunshine Coast are launching this December.
Why not make the most of it and check out a new tiny home retreat in the region? Into The Wild’s latest offering is Tiny Aahana. This serene home nestled in Queensland’s lush landscape straddles the Sunshine Coast’s hinterland and is enveloped by rolling green hills. The miniature abode is big on luxury and features a relaxing stay for six guests, equipped with an outdoor bathtub and breathtaking views. Learn more at intothewildescapes.com.
Lonely Planet redefines Australian travel
Lonely Planet is championing a new look and focus on the way we travel with their new suite of Australian guides. Tailored for different kinds of travellers, these new guides offer fresh insights, local secrets, and diverse voices - all from the expertise of Lonely Planet’s dedicated team of local writers.
Many are exciting first editions, with a new essay and storybook section to spark discussion about Australian culture and history. Check out the highly anticipated Experience Australia guide, the new Pocket Sydney and Pocket Melbourne along with various other new titles. Find out more by visiting shop.lonelyplanet.com/collections/all.
Visit the newly renovated Hawaiian haven
OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa on the breathtaking Kona Coast on Hawaii’s Big Island has unveiled its stunning US$60 million ($97.7m) renovation, transforming its 22-acre (8.9ha) property into a luxurious getaway. With 511 modernised rooms and suites with stunning ocean views of the Kona coast, the resort seamlessly blends tradition with contemporary elegance. Visit outrigger.com/hawaii to learn more.