Qantas flight bound for NZ forced to return to Syndey due to ‘unusual smell’, crew member hospitalised

By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
An 'unusual smell' prompted a Qantas flight bound for Wellington to turn back around. Screenshot / Flightradar24

A flight attendant was admitted to hospital after a Qantas flight bound for Wellington was forced to land in Sydney following reports of a strange odour onboard.

The flight, QF163, left Sydney and headed for New Zealand’s capital around 7pm local time last night. However, just an hour into the journey the Boeing 737-838 started to turn back, landing back in Sydney at 9.30pm.

The Daily Mail reported that emergency services, including ambulances, were waiting at the scene when the plane landed and a cabin crew member was subsequently taken to hospital as a precaution.

A Qantas spokesperson said the airline made a “priority one” landing.

“A flight from Sydney to Wellington returned to Sydney after reports of an unusual smell in the cabin,” she said.

”The aircraft landed safely and will be checked by engineers before returning to service.”

The airline confirmed that passengers remained in Sydney overnight.

”Customers will be provided accommodation and re-accommodated onto the next available flight.

”We apologise for the disruption to their journey and thank them for their understanding.”

NSW Ambulance confirmed one person was transported to hospital, the Daily Mail reported.

This isn’t the first time a flight has had to abruptly turn around because of a particular smell onboard.

Last year, an Air New Zealand flight between Nelson and Auckland was grounded at Hamilton Airport due to the smell of gas.

In 2018, Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air was grounded over the pungent smell of durian fruit.

The airline admitted it was carrying more than two tonnes of the smelly fruit and said the smell would dissipate once the plane took off.

A journalist from Indonesia’s Antara news agency was also on board and reported that some passengers had arguments with staff that nearly ended in physical blows.

