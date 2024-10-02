An 'unusual smell' prompted a Qantas flight bound for Wellington to turn back around. Screenshot / Flightradar24

An 'unusual smell' prompted a Qantas flight bound for Wellington to turn back around. Screenshot / Flightradar24

A flight attendant was admitted to hospital after a Qantas flight bound for Wellington was forced to land in Sydney following reports of a strange odour onboard.

The flight, QF163, left Sydney and headed for New Zealand’s capital around 7pm local time last night. However, just an hour into the journey the Boeing 737-838 started to turn back, landing back in Sydney at 9.30pm.

The Daily Mail reported that emergency services, including ambulances, were waiting at the scene when the plane landed and a cabin crew member was subsequently taken to hospital as a precaution.

A Qantas spokesperson said the airline made a “priority one” landing.

“A flight from Sydney to Wellington returned to Sydney after reports of an unusual smell in the cabin,” she said.