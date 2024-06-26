Qantas unveils a French-inspired menu in celebration of its new direct flight to Europe from Perth.

Qantas has unveiled a mouth-watering classic French-inspired menu as it launches a new direct flight from Perth to Paris.

The service starts next month on July 12, just two weeks before the Olympics and Paralympics are due to begin in the French capital.

The new 17-hour flight is expected to add more than 75,000 seats between Australia and Europe yearly.

“Our new direct Perth to Paris flights will cut around three hours off the current fastest travel time between the two cities and are shaping up to be really popular, particularly during the busy summer months,” said Qantas Group chief customer and digital officer Catriona Larritt.

Passengers will also be treated to something rarely offered on flights from downunder: French food favourites.