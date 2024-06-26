Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Qantas reveals new direct flight from Perth to Paris

By Varsha Anjali
2 mins to read
Qantas unveils a French-inspired menu in celebration of its new direct flight to Europe from Perth.

Qantas unveils a French-inspired menu in celebration of its new direct flight to Europe from Perth.

Qantas has unveiled a mouth-watering classic French-inspired menu as it launches a new direct flight from Perth to Paris.

The service starts next month on July 12, just two weeks before the Olympics and Paralympics are due to begin in the French capital.

The new 17-hour flight is expected to add more than 75,000 seats between Australia and Europe yearly.

“Our new direct Perth to Paris flights will cut around three hours off the current fastest travel time between the two cities and are shaping up to be really popular, particularly during the busy summer months,” said Qantas Group chief customer and digital officer Catriona Larritt.

Passengers will also be treated to something rarely offered on flights from downunder: French food favourites.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Creme caramel.
Creme caramel.

“French cuisine is made up of so many amazing classic dishes, we spent a lot of time developing a menu that captures the balance of richness and freshness in French flavours whilst also keeping an element of familiarity that our customers love,” says the curator of the menu, Neil Perry, director of food, beverage and service.

He said the new dishes are a means to pay homage to the great qualities of French cooking.

If you expect this to look like a plate of baguettes, prepare to be woefully disappointed. Try duck and pistachio pate en croute with cornichons, radishes and watercress - or maybe you’ll fancy the beef fillet with pomme puree, snow peas and Cafe de Paris butter?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Business class passengers will also get a taste of the Aussie carrier’s revamped spirit menu offering a French 75 cocktail. In addition to culinary delights, these passengers will receive limited-edition pyjamas and amenity kits.

While the mammoth sporting event is on, the service will run four times a week. Around mid-August when the Games end, the service will be reduced to three times a week.

Qantas Perth-Paris flight French menu highlights:

  • Beef fillet with pomme puree, snow peas and Cafe de Paris butter.
  • Fresh tuna Nicoise salad with olives, green beans, and lemon dressing.
  • Coq au vin with pancetta, mushrooms, potato puree and snow peas.
  • Duck and pistachio pâté en croûte with cornichons, radishes and watercress.
  • Rum Savarin with berries and chantilly cream.

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel